Beef taskforce video meeting not ruled out by department

The possibility of holding the next Beef Market Taskforce meeting via video link has not been ruled out by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

In recent days pressure has been mounting on the department to reconvene the stakeholder grouping in light of the mounting impact of Covid-19 on beef prices, the mart trade, farm-gate costs and beef exports.

The next meeting of the taskforce was due to sit in March, however the meeting was postponed due to the virus restrictions.

However, with prices now languishing at 340c/kg for heifers and steers, the mart trade grappling to adapt to cumbersome service curtailments, fears over virus clusters at some meat processing plants and demand remaining challenged in some of the country’s key export markets, patience is wearing thin on the ground.

While the department has been liaising with group members on an individual basis, farm organisations have repeatedly called for the taskforce to reassemble as a group.

Yesterday, Wednesday, May 7, independent TD for Roscommon-Galway Michael Fitzmaurice also urged the department to hold a taskforce meeting via video link.

“It is imperative that the taskforce is reconvened as soon as possible. If the stakeholders have to meet via video link, then so be it.

A number of public representatives logged on recently to discuss a variety of issues with the Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, and his officials.

“We have to take advantage of this technology when it is not possible to meet in person,” he said.

In response to this suggestion, a spokesperson for the department told AgriLand that while all options for a meeting are under review, stakeholders are currently occupied with tackling Covid-19.

“Options for future meeting of the Beef Taskforce will be kept under consideration. All stakeholders are occupied with the immediate Covid-19 pandemic,” the spokesperson said.

It is understood that the department and taskforce members have been advised that a written update on the work of the taskforce will be provided – this update is currently being finalised and is expected to issue shortly.

These documents will also be published on the department website.

“As previously advised to members, a meeting of the taskforce will be convened as soon as is practical,” the department stated.