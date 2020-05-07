100,800 BPS and 15,400 BEEP-S applications received to date

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has received almost 100,800 applications for the 2020 Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) ahead of next week’s submission deadline.

A spokesperson for the department told AgriLand that, as of close of business yesterday, Wednesday, May 6, the authority had received 100,792 BPS applications.

This is up 8,892 submissions – some 9.7% – compared to the 91,900 applications recorded for the same date last year.

BPS applications have to be submitted by next Friday, May 15.

Meanwhile, applications for the Beef Environmental Efficiency Pilot – Suckler (BEEP-S) scheme continue to roll in.

As of close of business yesterday, the department had received 15,403 completed applications, with another 838 incomplete.

A spokesperson said:

BEEP-S applications received yesterday [totalled] 16,241 – of which 838 are at draft status, whereby applicants have shown an interest but not completed the form.

The BEEP-S will also close for applications this Friday.

Direct payments ‘a lifeline’

Yesterday, the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) urged farmers to apply on time for this year’s BPS scheme.

Brian Rushe, the IFA’s deputy president, highlighted that, with restrictions on face-to-face contact still in place that affect farmers and consultants, it was “important that no one is denied payment this year”.

The very serious income crisis on many farms due to the restrictions means direct payments are a lifeline for many farmers.

The IFA said that it would be “insisting on maximum and early pay-outs across all schemes”.