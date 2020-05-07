Gardaí send driver ‘cruising’ for a court date in the south-east

Members of An Garda Síochána had a busy bank holiday weekend, calling to order two drivers following Garda checks in the south-east of the country.

Garda members of the Wexford Divisional Roads Policing Unit stopped the driver of a Toyota Land Cruiser which was towing a cow/horsebox in the New Ross area of the county on Saturday, May 2.

Upon checking the system, it was revealed that the driver in question had been disqualified from driving.

The Gardaí promptly booked the driver in for a court date for driving while disqualified.

A similar incident occurred the same day, when Gardaí stopped a Volkswagen Passat carrying three unsecured children.

It transpired that the driver of this was also disqualified – meaning a court summons was issued.

Taking to social media, local Gardaí explained:

“Gardai from the Wexford Divisional Roads Policing Unit stopped these vehicles earlier today in the New Ross area of the county.

Both had disqualified drivers driving. The car had three unsecured children in the back.

“Court to follow,” the brief Facebook post concluded.

Towing trouble

Meanwhile, in Kilkenny, local Gardaí issued a warning after a 4X4 towing a trailer was clocked travelling at 128kph – well over the speed limit.

In a short statement on Tuesday, May 5, Gardaí said:

“Kilkenny Roads Policing Unit stopped a jeep towing a trailer [Tuesday] morning on the M9 at Paulstown.

The jeep was travelling at 128kph when a speed limit of 80kph applies to vehicles towing a trailer.

“Again please drive within the speed limits applicable to the type of vehicle your drive. And only take essential journeys,” the Garda statement concluded.