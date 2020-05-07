Over 8 million cigarettes smuggled in frozen chicken container

Over 8 million cigarettes were seized at Dublin Port yesterday, Wednesday, May 6, by Revenue…that were being smuggled in a container of frozen chicken.

The seizure was part of an ongoing intelligence operation, Revenue said. The 8.4 million cigarettes were concealed behind pallets of frozen chicken in a refrigerated shipping container that had arrived aboard a ship from Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

The ‘illicit white’ (brands legitimately manufactured in one place but smuggled to another) cigarettes, branded ‘Richmond’, have an estimated value of over €4.1 million, representing a loss to the exchequer of €3.51 million.

Investigations are ongoing, Revenue said. This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the ‘shadow economy’ and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products.

Laois thefts

In other crime-related news, members of An Garda Síochana said on Sunday, May 3, that they were investigating the thefts of two quads and a trailer from a farmyard in Co. Laois in recent days.

Taking to social media in a call for information, Gardaí based in Co. Laois said: “Portlaoise Gardaí are appealing to the public in relation to a burglary and theft from a farmyard on the Old Road, Kilminchy, Portlaoise which happened in the early hours of Friday morning, May 1.

Two Honda 420 Quads and a 7in x 4ft trailer were stolen.

Continuing, the Garda statement said: “If you are aware of their whereabouts or have any information please contact Portlaoise Garda on: 057-8674100.”

Alternatively, anyone with information can contact the Garda Síochána Laois Offaly Facebook page, the statement added.

“If you passed the location during the night and saw anything suspicious please let us know,” the post concluded.