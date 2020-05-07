Calf exports running well behind 2019 levels

Calf exports from the Republic of Ireland to other European destinations are running well behind 2019 levels, figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine have revealed.

Firstly, the main destinations for calves this year are Belgium, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland and Spain.

Data from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine shows that up to and including the week ending May 3, (excluding the Netherlands) some 50,657 beef and dairy-bred calves have been exported. However, if we look at back to the same period last year – up to and including the week ending May 5 – a total of 64,892 beef and dairy bred calves were exported to European destinations.

The number of calves exported to the Netherlands is also well behind on last year’s levels. Figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine show that up to and including the week ending April 19, that some 47,316 calves were exported to the Netherlands.

If we look back to the corresponding period in 2019, some 62,875 beef and dairy-bred calves were exported – to the Netherlands – which is a difference of 15,558.

Taking a closer look at the figures, Spain also saw a substantial fall in the number of calves imported this year.

The number of calves exported to Spain, to date, stands at 36,133 head – down from 41,854 head during the same period in 2019 (a decrease of 5,721 head).

Looking at Italy, the number of calves that were exported live to Italian shores so far this year stands at 6,413 head – a significant decrease of 4,910 head, when compared to the same period in 2019.

Another country that witnessed a decline in its calf market is France. The total number of calves exported live to France so far this year amounts to 2,805 head – a fall of 2,239 head.

Similarly, Poland also experienced a decrease in the number of calves being imported. This year, 1,287 calves left Irish shores destined for Poland, while during the same period last year, some 4,039 calves were exported to Poland.

The only country which recorded growth in its calf market was Belgium with calf exports up 1,387 head to 4,019 head.

Country-by-country calf exports (week ending April 19, 2020): Netherlands: 47,316 (-15,558 or -24.7%). Country-by-country calf exports (week ending May 3, 2020): Spain: 36,133 head (-5,721 head or -13.6%);

France: 2,805 head (-2,239 head or -44.3%);

Italy: 6,413 head (-4,910 head or -43.3%);

Poland: 1,287 head (-2,752 or -68.1%);

Belgium: 4,019 head (+1,387 head or +52.6%).

Calf registrations

The number of dairy-bred calves born – so far this year – is up by over 48,774 head or by 27% when compared to the same period in 2019, figures from the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) indicate.

Beef calf registrations are also running well ahead of last year’s levels – up 15,792 head compared to 2019.

Firstly, looking at dairy calf registrations, 37,010 dairy calves were registered during the week ending May 1, 2020 – a decrease of 8,158 head on the corresponding week in 2019.

1,229,312 dairy calves have been registered so far this year – an increase of over 48,700 head when compared to the same period in 2019.

Looking at suckler calf registrations in more detail, during the week ending May 1, 2020, some 33,806 beef calves were registered – a decrease of 16,651 head on the same week in 2019.

The total number of suckler calves registered so far this year stands at 420,475 head. In the corresponding time-frame in 2019, some 404,683 beef calves were registered – a 3.9% increase.

When combined, total calf registrations – both suckler and dairy – are running behind last year’s levels. During the week ending May 1, 2020, 70,816 calves had been registered – a decrease of 24,809 head when compared with the corresponding week in 2019.

Overall, the total number of calves registered so far this year amounts to 1,649,787 head. Whereas, in 2019, by the same date, some 1,585,221 head of calves had been registered.