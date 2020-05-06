Future of midlands ‘depends on special supports’ – Cowen

The future of the midlands region depends on “special and targeted supports”, according to a TD for Laois-Offaly.

Barry Cowan was reacting to the news that Bord na Móna’s applications for leave to apply for substituted consent have been granted by An Bord Pleanála.

The decision by the planning authority relates to the harvesting of peat (including turf cutting) on bogs over 30ha and helps sustain peat supply to Derrinlough Briquette Factory in Co. Offaly, the horticulture business and meet the reduced peat requirement for Edenderry Power Station.

Cowan welcomed the decision, but stressed that it was not a “game-changer”.

“After so many knocks to Bord na Móna workers, I am glad to finally see this approval being granted. It means Edenderry can continue its co-fuelling operation and the immediate future of Derrinlough Briquette Factory is secure,” the TD said.

“It also means there will be a limited supply for Shannonbridge and Lanesboro Power Stations to the end of the year, so they can operate as long as there is an increased demand and price for electricity as Ireland gets back to work,” he added.

“Nonetheless, while this is a small relief for workers, it’s not exactly a game changer when it comes to the viability of the midlands.

At every turn, the orderly, pre-planned decarbonisation process, set out by the Government, has been accelerated, far outstripping any investment in the area.

“The future of the midlands now depends on the state committing to special and targeted supports for the region,” Cowan stressed.

The Fianna Fáil TD also called for the immediate publication of the report from just transition commissioner Kieran Mulvey.

“There can be no more delays in the publishing of the just transition commissioner’s report. It is my intention that this report will feed into any programme-for-government negotiations,” Cowan highlighted.