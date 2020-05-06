Processors ‘must be required to cease live imports’ to access APS

Processors “must be required to verify” that they are not importing live lambs from the UK if they wish to access Aids to Private Storage (APS) supports, according to the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA).

Commenting on the matter, ICSA sheep chairman Sean McNamara said:

“It is illogical that processors availing of APS to store excess product could then get away with importing product to meet a demand they claim is not there.

Factories clearly need to give an explanation as to why these imports are continuing and be held accountable.

“Farmers are fed up with this tactic of bringing in lambs to control prices paid to local producers,” the chairman claimed.

“It is a cynical practice at the best of times, but it cannot be tolerated if done in conjunction with APS.

“ICSA will not stand for processors claiming hand-outs in bad faith as the rest of us struggle to keep our heads above water,” McNamara concluded.

APS aid

An APS scheme worth €45 million for beef and lamb produce has been drawn up as part of the European Commission’s €80 million aid package.

Of this, some €20 million will be set aside for for lamb – which will account for about 36,000t – to be facilitated with storage for a period of between three and five months.