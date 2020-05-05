Carthy urges Creed to provide bird flu compensation package

Pressure is mounting on the Government to introduce a compensation package for poultry farmers affected by avian influenza (bird flu) in the border region.

Last week, it was confirmed that more than 500,000 egg-producing hens have been culled in Co. Monaghan, since the outbreak of a viral infection there in early March.

The latest information from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine established the presence of bird flu (H6N1 sub-type) in 10 flocks in the border county – eight of which are table egg-laying flocks, along with two turkey flocks. The first case was confirmed on March 9 last.

While four other flocks that were being investigated have been confirmed as negative for bird flu, a notable shortfall in egg supply has emerged – a situation compounded by growing consumer demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement today, Cavan-Monahan Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy is urging the Government to establish a compensation fund for affected farmers.

Deputy Carthy said that he raised the matter with the Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, during the Dáil’s sitting last Thursday, April 30 – however, he says, a response on the issue was not forthcoming.

“On Thursday last, I asked the minister to give me a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ answer as to whether he will consider providing a compensation scheme to those poultry farmers who have experienced culls as a result of bird flu outbreaks.

Unfortunately, the minister did not respond and has yet to comment on this issue which has caused huge hardship to some poultry farmers.

“These are farmers who have suffered devastating losses due to an occurrence that they cannot insure against.

“In the absence of an insurance scheme, the Government needs to provide compensation to those affected.

“I have followed up this matter in writing to the minister and I intend to pursue this issue until there is a fair package put in place,” the deputy said.

This publication is also awaiting a response from Minister Creed’s office with regards to an update on such possible supports.

Under consideration

In a previous statement to AgriLand the department stated that it is working with representatives of the sector and flock owners to discuss a number of measures aimed at controlling the current outbreak.

“Poultry flocks are currently engaged in the adoption of a series of biosecurity measures, aimed at mitigating the risk of transmission of the disease to other flocks.

The sector has acted very promptly in voluntarily culling the affected flocks with a view to minimising the spread of the disease.

Last month, the department also stated that financial assistance was being sought from representatives of the Irish poultry sector and the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) to offset the cost of depopulating affected flocks and the rendering of culled birds.

At the time, the department clarified that: “There is no legal basis for mandatory compensation in respect of this particular sub-type of the disease, as it is not a sub-type defined under the relevant EU legislation.

“A business case for financial supports to partially offset the costs of depopulation and rendering is currently being considered by the department,” the statement outlined.

What is bird flu?

Avian influenza or “bird flu” is a contagious and often fatal viral disease of birds.

Avian influenza viruses in poultry and wild birds are categorised into two groups depending on the severity of the disease that they cause:

Highly-pathogenic avian influenza – can have up to 100% mortality in affected flocks;

Low-pathogenic avian influenza – generally causes mild disease in affected birds. These categories are:

Wild birds, particularly wild migratory water birds, are considered to be the main reservoir of avian influenza viruses.

There is a constant risk of avian influenza being introduced into Ireland from wild birds, particularly from November onwards each year as this is when migratory birds arrive and congregate on wetlands, mixing with resident species.

Cold, short winter days also increase the risk of avian influenza due to increased virus survival times in the environment.