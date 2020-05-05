FTMTA cancels Grass & Muck 2020

Grass & Muck 2020 has been cancelled by the Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) because of the impact of Covid-19.

In a statement today, Tuesday, May 5, the association said: “Unfortunately, it has become inevitable in recent weeks that it would be necessary to cancel FTMTA Grass & Muck 2020 and the FTMTA has now formally made this decision. In reality, it is likely that this comes as no surprise at this stage.

In late March FTMTA took the step of postponing FTMTA Grass & Muck from the originally scheduled date of Thursday, May 14, to a date in the second half of August.

The decision announced by Government in recent weeks, effectively banning public gatherings of 5,000 and more people until at least September, has superseded that postponement.

“The safety and health of all stakeholders, exhibitors and visitors and the wider implications for the national public health situation remain the paramount concern of the association and, in that context, FTMTA was left with no option but to now cancel this year’s event,” the organisation said.

“The association greatly appreciates the cooperation received from the management and team at Gurteen College in the past months as we worked together to prepare for the event.

“FTMTA remains fully committed to returning to Gurteen for FTMTA Grass & Muck in the future,” the statement concluded

The move follows publication on Friday, May 1, of the Government’s five-phase plan to gradually reopen the economy and society from Monday, May 18, onward.

Roadmap to reopening

The plan sets out five phases to reopen to country, each three weeks apart, with the fifth phase beginning on August 10.

Announcing the changes, the Taoiseach said that there would be a “long-term need” for social distancing; hand hygiene; respiratory hygiene; cleaning; and self-isolating in the case of infection.

From May 18, some outdoor work, such as construction and landscaping, can resume; and some retail outlets, such as gardening centres, hardware stores and repair shops, can reopen.

It will be possible to meet small groups of friends and family outdoors, while later phases will see the reopening of businesses such as restaurants and bars.

Schools and colleges will reopen in the last phase, at the beginning of the next academic year.