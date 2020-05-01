Government extends limit on travel to 5km

The Government has extended the limit on non-essential travel distances from 2km to 5km, after making slight changes to the Covid-19 restrictions.

The new limit was announced by the Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, this evening, Friday, May 1. The Taoiseach also announced that persons over the age 70 could leave their homes, but only for the purposes of walking or going for a drive, avoiding contact with other people.

The changes to the restrictions are expected to come into effect from next Tuesday, May 5.

The restrictions are expected to run until May 18, at which point the Government will implement a phased plan for lifting restriction over time, though it is understood that this plan can be altered at any time, depending on the rate of spread of Covid-19 over time.

The plan sets out five phases to reopen to country, each three weeks apart, with the fifth phase beginning on August 10.

Announcing the changes today, the Taoiseach said that there would be a “long-term need” for social distancing; hand hygiene; respiratory hygiene; cleaning; and self-isolating in the case of infection.

From May 18, some outdoor work, such as construction and landscaping, can resume; and some retail outlets, such as gardening centres, hardware stores and repair shops, can reopen.

Some outdoor sporting and fitness activities for small groups will also be allowed from May 18. Many regular health services will also resume operating.

It will be possible to meet small groups of friends and family outdoors, while later phases will see the reopening of businesses such as restaurants and bars.

Schools and colleges will reopen in the last phase, at the beginning of the next academic year.

The cabinet will meet tomorrow to discuss supports for businesses going forward as the phased plan progresses.

Today, 34 further deaths from Covid-19 were confirmed by the Department of Health. The department also confirmed that there has been 221 additional cases.