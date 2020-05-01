Government extends limit on travel to 5km
The Government has extended the limit on non-essential travel distances from 2km to 5km, after making slight changes to the Covid-19 restrictions.
The new limit was announced by the Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, this evening, Friday, May 1. The Taoiseach also announced that persons over the age 70 could leave their homes, but only for the purposes of walking or going for a drive, avoiding contact with other people.
The changes to the restrictions are expected to come into effect from next Tuesday, May 5.
The plan sets out five phases to reopen to country, each three weeks apart, with the fifth phase beginning on August 10.
Announcing the changes today, the Taoiseach said that there would be a “long-term need” for social distancing; hand hygiene; respiratory hygiene; cleaning; and self-isolating in the case of infection.
From May 18, some outdoor work, such as construction and landscaping, can resume; and some retail outlets, such as gardening centres, hardware stores and repair shops, can reopen.
It will be possible to meet small groups of friends and family outdoors, while later phases will see the reopening of businesses such as restaurants and bars.
Schools and colleges will reopen in the last phase, at the beginning of the next academic year.
The cabinet will meet tomorrow to discuss supports for businesses going forward as the phased plan progresses.
Today, 34 further deaths from Covid-19 were confirmed by the Department of Health. The department also confirmed that there has been 221 additional cases.
