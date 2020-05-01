TD calls on department to verify plants are meeting health guidelines

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine is being called on to “conduct an independent verification” to make sure that meat plants have measures in place that meet public health guidelines.

Fianna Fáil TD for Laois-Offaly Barry Cowan called for a “cross-departmental approach” to tackle the issue of Covid-19 clusters in meat plants.

“At the outset of this pandemic I assisted Rosderrra Meats in liaising with public health officials to ensure that it could put in place policies which allowed it to keep its plant open while adhering to social distancing guidelines,” Cowan commented.

Despite this, a number of employees in its Roscrea plant have tested positive for Covid-19. My thoughts are with them and I wish them a speedy recovery.

Cowan was speaking after Rosderra confirmed that “a number” of its employees had tested positive for Covid-19 at its plant in Roscrea, Co. Tipperary.

“I understand that all employees of the plant have been tested and perhaps this is something which could be considered in other plants as the HSE [Health Service Executive] continues to increase its testing capacity,” the TD suggested.

“The safety of employees has to be paramount. I understand maintaining our food supply chains is an essential service, but the health of employees must be to the forefront,” he argued.

Covid-19 will be with us for a long time and we need to adapt. The ministers for health and agriculture should put in place a system by which they can independently verify the health and safety procedures which are in place in plants.

“There must be oversight to ensure that the public health guidelines are being adhered to,” Cowan concluded.

Earlier today, Rosderra said that it will continue with a “scaled-down process” in the short-term while its affected staff members are self-isolating.

In a statement to AgriLand, the processor stressed that it has implemented “stringent and detailed control measures and protocols” to ensure staff safety during the current Covid-19 crisis.