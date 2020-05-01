‘Merit in making plant staff testing a priority’ – IFA

There would be “merit” in making staff testing for Covid-19 at meat processing plants a priority, after healthcare workers, according to the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

Responding to the recent reports of Covid-19 clusters in some meat plants, Tim Cullinan, the association’s president, said: “The priority must remain the safety of everybody working in the sector, both inside the farm gate and outside it.

“It’s important that measures are in place to protect those working in plants. The processors should continue to work closely with the HSE [Health Service Executive],” Cullinan added.

While there are very real concerns regarding clusters of Covid-19 in some plants, the vast majority of processing facilities have had few or no cases. Processors are going to great lengths to ensure the safety of their workers.

“It’s important that the processing sector continues to function. The food chain needs to stay moving and provide fresh produce to consumers. We need to avoid a build-up of animals on farms which could result in animal welfare challenges,” the IFA president argued.

He added: “Farmers also need income during this very difficult time. While prices have been dropping, with beef prices being particularly hit, it is important that farmers can still sell their animals and have some form of income.”

Cullinan concluded: “Given the importance of the food chain, there would be merit in making workers in the sector a priority for testing, after healthcare workers.”

Rosderra

Most recently, Rosderra Irish Meats confirmed today, Friday, May 1, that “a number” of its employees have tested positive for Covid-19 at its plant in Roscrea, Co. Tipperary.

However, the processor has stated that it will continue with a “scaled-down process” in the short-term while its affected staff members are self-isolating.

In a statement to AgriLand, the processor stressed that it has implemented “stringent and detailed control measures and protocols” to ensure staff safety during the current Covid-19 crisis.