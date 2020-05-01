What cattle are available for sale on Haystack this week?

Since the onset of ‘lock-down’ – and the closure of marts across the country – there has been a large number of farmers opting to sell and advertise cattle for sale on Haystack, with week-on-week growth witnessed on the trading platform.

In terms of what’s available, there is something for everyone. With the breeding season kicking off on most dairy farms this week, there are a large number of pedigree bulls for sale on the platform.

Additionally, there are also calves, heifers, bullocks and weanlings on offer; cows are also advertised for sale.

To view calves on offer, click here

To view pedigree bulls suitable for breeding, just click here

To view bulling heifers suitable for breeding, just click here

To view suitable store cattle on Haystack, just click here

How to sell livestock on Haystack

Firstly, new customers must create an account – free of charge – on the Haystack website; existing users can just login using their email and password. Then, follow the simple steps to placing an advert – it’s as easy as that.

Providing as much information as possible – such as genetic background, price, location, good-quality images etc – improves your chances of making a sale.

If taking photos of livestock with a phone, it is advised to take shots in portrait mode (hold phone sideways); providing numerous sharp photos from different angles is also advised.

Remember, all livestock ads are FREE of charge during the Covid-19 pandemic. So, to place your free livestock, just click here