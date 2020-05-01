Suspected botulism outbreak on farm in Louth

A suspected botulism outbreak on a single farm in Co. Louth has been reported to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

Confirming the news this evening, Friday, May 1, a spokesperson for the department said:

“The department has been proactive in disseminating information to the farming community about botulism and has published guidelines to minimise the risk of botulism outbreaks.

On being notified of a botulism outbreak, department officials routinely liaise with the relevant farmer(s), examines the circumstances that led to the incident, and advises on the measures that it may be appropriate for the farmer to take.

“Currently, a suspected botulism outbreak on a single farm in Co. Louth has been reported to the department,” the spokesperson said.

What is botulism?

Botulism is caused by the ingestion of preformed toxin which has been produced by the growth of Clostridium botulinum bacteria in decaying vegetation or in animal or bird carcasses.

Advertisement

Horses, cattle, chickens and waterfowl are most susceptible to intoxication; while cats, dogs and pigs are more resistant, according to the department.

These toxins are some of the most powerful in existence. They attack the nervous system (nerves, brain and spinal cord) and cause paralysis (muscle weakness), according to the National Health Service in the UK.

Carrion and broiler litter are the most frequently-associated sources of botulism in cattle.

Direct access to broiler litter or grazing on fields near to where broiler litter has been spread are associated risk factors.

Progressive weakness;

Posterior Ataxia;

Progressive Flaccid Paralysis;

Drooling;

Animals are generally alert;

Difficulty swallowing; and finally

Death. The clinical signs of botulism include:

Botulism is not a notifiable disease in Ireland, but cases should be reported to your local DVO or Regional Veterinary Laboratory so the incidence of the disease in Ireland is monitored, according to the Department of Agriculture.