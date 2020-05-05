Covid-19: 67% of CNH plants ‘operational’ following lock-down

The resumption of production at Case New Holland (CNH) Industrial is going according to plan, “and follows all Covid-19 health and safety protocols on a global basis”, the firm has revealed.

In a statement today, Tuesday, May 5, the machinery giant said that more than two thirds of its 67 plants are already operational, to varying degrees.

On a regional basis, more than 75% of production sites in Europe and some 60% in North America, in South America and in the rest of the world are already operational; in the case of the latter, when considering joint ventures, this proportion approaches 90%, it added.

Priority was given to agricultural and powertrain manufacturing, considered essential industries by governments, and in response to local market demands.

These were followed by commercial and speciality vehicle manufacturing, given the importance of the transportation and civil protection sectors at this time, and thereafter construction equipment production, the firm added.

The company plans to return to full operation at most sites by the end of the month.

“Modifications may be necessary if local or regional situations deteriorate or in response to specific critical issues, such as end market conditions and supply chains,” CNH’s statement added.

“From the beginning of the pandemic, the company has continuously maintained support and assistance to its sales networks and global spare parts and components supply.

Adding that end customers and its dealer network have been supported by CNH Industrial Aftermarket Solutions, the machinery giant said that almost all of the aftermarket solutions 45 logistics hubs are operational, the majority of which are running at full capacity.

To guarantee future product innovation, CNH Industrial is maintaining its commitment to its most significant Research & Development programs.

Today some 24,000 company employees are able to work from home, and around half are operational.