GDT index sees slight decrease in latest auction
The latest Global Dairy Trade (GDT) event has concluded with a slight decrease in index, following a hefty drop at the last outing in April.
The latest tender – event 259 – concluded this afternoon, Tuesday, May 5, with the GDT Price Index down 0.8%.
Lasting two hours and 28 minutes, today’s event saw 164 bidders participate across 18 bidding rounds, with 113 winning bidders emerging.
A total of 16,442MT of product was sold on the day.
- AMF index down 2.4%, average price US$3,973/MT;
- Butter index down 5.8%, average price US$3,867/MT;
- BMP index down 10.3%, average price US$2,107/MT;
- Ched index down 6.8%, average price US$4,115/MT;
- LAC index up 7.9%, average price US$1,153/MT;
- RenCas index down 5.1%, average price US$8,891/MT;
- SMP index up 0.1%, average price US$2,373/MT;
- SWP not offered;
- WMP index up 0.1%, average price US$2,745/MT.
The most dramatic move on the say saw butter milk powder (BMP) plummet by 10.3% in index; cheddar, butter and rennet casein also endured a tough day at the office, with decreases of 6.8%, 5.8% and 5.1% recorded respectively.
On the flip side, lactose saw an increase of 7.9% in index, while skim milk powder (SMP) and whole milk powder (WMP) both saw marginal increases of 0.1% apiece.
Anhydrous milk fat (AMF) also dropped 2.4%. Once again, sweet whey powder was not offered on the day.
