GDT index sees slight decrease in latest auction

The latest Global Dairy Trade (GDT) event has concluded with a slight decrease in index, following a hefty drop at the last outing in April.

The latest tender – event 259 – concluded this afternoon, Tuesday, May 5, with the GDT Price Index down 0.8%.

Lasting two hours and 28 minutes, today’s event saw 164 bidders participate across 18 bidding rounds, with 113 winning bidders emerging.

A total of 16,442MT of product was sold on the day.

AMF index down 2.4%, average price US$3,973/MT;

Butter index down 5.8%, average price US$3,867/MT;

BMP index down 10.3%, average price US$2,107/MT;

Ched index down 6.8%, average price US$4,115/MT;

LAC index up 7.9%, average price US$1,153/MT;

RenCas index down 5.1%, average price US$8,891/MT;

SMP index up 0.1%, average price US$2,373/MT;

SWP not offered;

WMP index up 0.1%, average price US$2,745/MT. Key Results:

The most dramatic move on the say saw butter milk powder (BMP) plummet by 10.3% in index; cheddar, butter and rennet casein also endured a tough day at the office, with decreases of 6.8%, 5.8% and 5.1% recorded respectively.

On the flip side, lactose saw an increase of 7.9% in index, while skim milk powder (SMP) and whole milk powder (WMP) both saw marginal increases of 0.1% apiece.

Anhydrous milk fat (AMF) also dropped 2.4%. Once again, sweet whey powder was not offered on the day.