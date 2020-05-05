Revised TB protocol clarifies testing of calves under 120 days
The revised TB testing protocol issued by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine allows for the testing of calves under 120 days, according to the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) following discussions with the department.
The protocol is “a practical amendment to the programme taking into account the current Covid-19 advice”, according to IFA Animal Health Committee chairman Pat Farrell.
The IFA chairman said those farmers who want to test calves under 120 days in their herd are allowed.
“This is of major benefit to farmers who want to sell these animals later in the year and avoids the need at that time to have costly private tests carried out on small numbers of animals,” he added.
Farrell said the revised guidance also allows farmers and vets in the over-70 category to be involved with TB testing if they wish.
The IFA said it “continues to be in regular contact with the Department of Agriculture on this important issue to ensure the maximum number of farmers can continue to access the market place and trade their animals with the minimum of disruption”.
CLASSIFIED ADVERTS
-
Limousin Bull
Call for price
-
Pedigree Charolais Bulls for sale
Call for price
-
Purebred Angus Bulls
€1,500