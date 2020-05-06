Sheep marts: Spring lamb prices take a hit across many marts

The drop in factory prices for both spring lambs and hoggets was evident across many sheep marts last week.

Most mart managers said that prices for butcher and factory-type stock were easier by as much as €5/head and in some places a little bit more.

However, one or two said that prices weren’t back as much as one would have thought.

It wasn’t all bad news last week though. Mart managers were quick to highlight the strong trade for heavy ewes and ewes with lambs at foot.

There was very little to no movement in factory prices for cast ewes and this was evident across marts, with prices of nearly up to €160/head achieved for these types.

Ewes with lambs at foot were also a strong trade across marts, with ewes and their single lambs making up to nearly €250/head.

Prices for well-fleshed, factory-fit hoggets topped out at around the €130/head in general, with prices for these lots selling for as much as €115/head.

Butcher hoggets made up to €140/head in some marts. However, these sort of prices were few and far between.

Spring lamb prices were quite volatile. Factory-fit lambs made anywhere from €117/head up to as much as €138/head in general.

Dowra Mart

There was a large entry of sheep at Dowra Mart’s tender sale on Friday last, May 1.

The trade held up reasonably well from the previous week, with prices not back as much as “the shout was”, according to the mart manager, Terry McGovern.

Spring lambs made from €115/head up to €135/head, with a top price of €140 achieved for a heavy lamb weighing 54kg.

Factory hoggets weighing up to 55kg made from €100/head up to a top price of €130/head.

‘Sharp’ ewe hoggets for breeding made from €120/head up to €138/head, according to Terry.

Heavy cull ewes made from €90/head up to a top price of €140/head.

Sample spring lamb prices: Four spring lambs weighing 43kg sold for €132/head;

One spring lamb weighing 54kg sold for €140/head;

19 spring lambs weighing 40.5kg sold for €115/head;

18 spring lambs weighing 42.5kg sold for €121/head;

12 spring lambs weighing 42kg sold for €130/head. Sample hogget prices: 12 ewe hoggets weighing 45kg sold for €130/head;

Eight ewe hoggets weighing 51.5kg sold for €128/head;

Seven ewe hoggets weighing 48kg sold for €122/head;

25 ewe hoggets weighing 37kg sold for €95/head;

30 hoggets weighing 47kg sold for €123/head. Sample cast ewe prices: One ewe weighing 102kg sold for €140/head;

Two ewes weighing 91kg sold for €117/head;

17 ewes weighing 75kg sold for €100/head;

One ewe weighing 96kg sold for €125/head;

Six ewes weighing 76kg sold for €85/head.

Kilkenny Mart

Some 500 sheep were on offer at Kilkenny Mart’s tender sale last week. There was a larger entry of sheep compared to the previous week.

Prices for spring lambs were back compared to the previous week; however, the hogget trade held firm, according to the mart auctioneer, George Candler.

As has been the case for a long time now, the cast ewe trade continues to thrive, with a top price of €157.50 achieved on the day.

In general, prices for these lots ranged from €71/head for feeding ewes up to €150/head for heavy ewes.

Butcher hoggets topped out at €142/head, while spring lambs made up to €150/head.

Sample spring lamb prices: 10 lambs weighing 49kg sold for €150/head;

10 lambs weighing 46kg sold for €137/head;

26 lambs weighing 45kg sold for €137/head;

10 lambs weighing 43kg sold for €128/head;

12 lambs weighing 41kg sold for €120/head. Sample hogget prices: 20 hoggets weighing 65kg sold for €142/head;

15 hoggets weighing 58kg sold for €140/head;

10 hoggets weighing 54kg sold for €140/head;

12 hoggets weighing 52kg sold for €137/head.

Blessington Mart

There was a large entry of sheep at Blessington Mart’s tender sale on Tuesday, April 28. Prices for spring lambs and hoggets were back €5/head, according to the mart manager, John Doyle.

Spring lambs made from €120/head up to €135/head. Factory and butcher-type hoggets made from €118/head up to €130/head.

Store hoggets sold from €70/head up to €110/head.

There was a steady trade for both feeding and heavy ewes. Factory-fit ewes made from €124/head up to €137/head.

On the other hand, feeding ewes made anywhere from €60/head up to €115/head.

Roscommon Mart

There was a large entry of sheep on offer at Roscommon Mart’s tender sale on Wednesday, April 29.

Prices for spring lamb and hoggets were back on the previous week, according to the mart manager, Maura Quigley.

Spring lambs made up to €121/head; whereas, hoggets made up to €130/head. Stag ewes made from €40/head up to €121/head.

Ewes with lambs at foot were a strong trade. Ewes with one lamb at foot made up to €220/head. Moreover, ewes with two lambs at foot topped out at €250/head.

Sample spring lamb prices: 43.8kg: €121/head;

50.3kg: €120/head;

51kg: €120/head;

47.7kg: €120/head;

48.5kg: €120/head;

47.1kg: €118/head;

46.7kg: €118/head. Sample hogget prices: 49.3kg: €130/head;

46.2kg: €130/head;

48.7kg: €130/head;

54.6kg: €124/head;

54.3kg: €122/head;

51.7kg: €120/head;

50.3kg: €118/head.

Tullow Mart

Some 1,500 sheep were on offer at Tullow Mart’s tender sale on Tuesday last, April 28.

There was a strong demand for cast ewes and ewes with lambs at foot, according to the mart manager, Eric Driver; however, he did note that prices for spring lambs and hoggets were that bit easier compared to the previous week.

Heavy ewes on the day made north of €140/head. Hoggets were easier by €4-5/head on the previous week.

Hoggets up to 55kg made in around €130/head. Store hoggets weighing 42-43kg sold for €115-120/head.

43-44kg well-muscled spring lambs sold from €128-134/head. Lambs weighing 40kg made anywhere from €114/head up to €120/head.

Eric said that farmers were keen to get their hands on ewes with lambs at foot, with strong bids put forward for these lots.

Ewe hoggets with single lambs made up to €246/head. In general, prices for these lots ranged from €120/head up to €190/head.