Gardaí investigate theft of liquid nitrogen and machinery from farmyard

Investigations are underway following the theft of liquid nitrogen from a farmyard in Co. Cork in the early hours of yesterday morning, Tuesday, May 5.

In a statement on the matter, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said:

“Gardaí in Midleton are investigating an incident of theft during which five containers of liquid nitrogen were stolen from a farmyard in east Cork.

“The incident occurred between the hours of 1:00am and 7:30am on Tuesday, May 5, in Killeagh, Co. Cork.

The containers were removed using an Ifor Williams trailer, also taken from the premises, along with other specialised farm machinery.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information in relation to this incident to come forward.

“Anyone who was in the Killeagh area between the hours of 1:00am and 7:30am on Tuesday, May 5, and any road users travelling in the area who may have camera (dash-cam) footage should contact Youghal Garda Station on: 024-92200; or the Garda Confidential Line on: 1800-666-111,” the Garda representative added.

“Gardaí are also warning members of the public who come across this product, not to interfere with the containers and contact your local Garda station immediately.”

The Garda spokesperson added that no arrests have been made at this time, and that investigations are ongoing.