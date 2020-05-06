IFA urges farmers to make BPS applications on time

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) is urging farmers to apply on time for the Basic Payments Scheme (BPS) 2020, with the application closing date now nine days away.

Farmers have until May 15 (Friday of next week) to make their applications. The IFA is pointing out that, so far, 75% of farmers have applied – significantly higher that at the same stage last year. Some 95,000 farmers have applied to date.

Brian Rushe, the IFA’s deputy president, highlighted that, with restrictions on face-to-face contact still in place that effect farmers and consultants, it was “important that no one is denied payment this year”.

The very serious income crisis on many farms due to the restrictions means direct payments are a lifeline for many farmers.

The IFA said that it would be “insisting on maximum and early pay-outs across all schemes”.

Covid-19 payment

It was revealed yesterday, Tuesday, May 5, that the the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection has so far issued payments to 8,600 people working in the agriculture; forestry and fishing; mining; and quarrying sector under the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP).

The latest payment data – as yesterday – shows a incremental increase on last week’s figure which stood at 8,400.

This industrial grouping remains the third lowest sector with people in receipt of the emergency payment for employees and the self-employed who have lost their income and are fully unemployed due to the pandemic.

Overall, there are currently 598,000 people in receipt of the PUP – which is paid at a rate of €350/week into a customer’s bank account.

The highest sector with people in receipt of PUPs is accommodation and food service activities (128,500), followed by wholesale and retail trade (90,300) and construction (79,300).