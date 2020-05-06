Applications open for UCD Masters in Agricultural Extension and Innovation

The School of Agriculture and Food Science in UCD has again launched its Masters in Agricultural Extension and Innovation, supported by Macra Agricultural Skillnet.

The two year, part-time online programme is focused at those working in the agricultural and food industry who are looking to upskill, become more effective in supporting farmers and gain a masters degree. Agri-food companies may see this as an ideal opportunity for one of their employees and, likewise, employees themselves who may wish to add to their skill set.

The course focuses on effective communication with farmers; supporting innovation and behaviour change at farm-level; and developing long standing relationships with clients and customers.

Current participants on the course range from roles in farm advisory; feed sales; agri-retail; policy development; veterinary; mediation; and marketing.

The agri-food industry is developing and competing more everyday, so having support teams of highly skilled people, both technically and personally, is vital to progress innovation and behaviour change on farms and in farm families.

This initiative of Macra Agricultural Skillnet and UCD is now in its third year, with the masters course oversubscribed in previous years.

The programme is the first which is aimed at graduates building a career in sales, advisory or education. It aims to improve the outcomes for the employee and the business they work for. Participants will be in employment where they are directly working with farmers.

Assignments will be based on real-life case studies relating to the students’ professional work environment, reflecting the norms of practice in agricultural consultancy, support, sales and education services. Students will also complete an independent research project as it relates to their current role or area of interest. Assignments will be both online group work and individual-based.

To be eligible for the programme, applicants must be working in a role where they are directly working with farmers or farm families. The closing date is May 18, 2020. Applications received after this date cannot be guaranteed.

The programme modules includes: Agricultural Extension and Innovation;

The Reflective Agricultural Consultant;

Agricultural Education;

Project Management in Agricultural Extension;

Client/Customer Relationships in Agricultural Work;

Group Approaches in Agriculture;

Understanding the Family Farm Business;

Research Methods I and II;

Design Thinking for Agricultural Innovation;

Thesis.

More details on the programme and how to apply can be found via this link or by contacting: [email protected]

Some students have also been in touch to detail how their experience of UCD’s Masters in Agricultural Extension and Innovation has jump-started their careers.

Conor Murphy – Farm Layout Consultant, Grasstec

Having completed a BSc(Hons) in Agricultural Science in WIT, Conor Murphy began working in farm layout consultancy with Grasstec.

Conor says he quickly realised that he had a passion for helping farmers to improve their businesses and so he looked for a course that would support him to further develop his career in this area.

“I found that the MAgr Sc in Agricultural Extension and Innovation at UCD was the perfect fit for me. It offered me the opportunity to enhance both my technical and interpersonal competencies when advising farmers.

“I have found that the two-year part-time nature of the course was a great advantage as it provided me with a basis to put what I learn directly into use and allow for reflective practice.

“Studying alongside others who are working in different aspects of the agricultural industry has broadened my perspective and allowed me to gain insight into other aspects of the Irish agricultural industry.

“This course has aided my work with Grasstec greatly by helping me to develop my competencies to implement the appropriate advisory strategies to support agricultural development,” said Conor.

Aoife Feeney – Farm Sustainability Manager, Carbery Group

Since beginning her career as an agricultural advisor, Aoife says she knew she wanted to further her education and, she says, the MAgrSc in Agricultural Extension and Innovation “was the perfect fit”.

“The modules in the course are both stimulating and inspiring. They have allowed me to develop many skills including emotional intelligence, team work and technical skills, essential in any advisory career.

“The course has allowed me to develop in my professional role as a sustainability advisor who is implementing behavioural change on-farm. It has allowed me to understand the complexities behind practical decisions and how I can better help Carbery’s farming families.

“Working on group and individual assignments has given me opportunities to learn from the vast experiences of my peers and focused my learnings from my own work.

“The support from academic staff in UCD and from Macra Agricultural Skillsnet has been second to none and allowed me to achieve the best that I can from this course along with the support of staff and farmer suppliers in Carbery,” said Aoife.