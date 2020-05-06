An Bord Pleanála decision ‘should be a catalyst’ for BNM – Fitzmaurice

The decision by An Bord Pleanála to allow Bord na Móna apply for substitute consent for peat harvesting has been welcomed by one independent TD.

Roscommon-Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice said the decision “should be a catalyst for progress on a number of fronts for BNM [Bord na Móna], if the right decisions are made”.

However, the TD said that BNM “must not delay” in applying for and securing substitute consent.

Workers involved in the milling of peat for energy production, the horticulture sector or the mushroom industry have been waiting for this decision for weeks.

“BNM must now honour the recommendations from the ‘Just Transition’ report and treat its workers fairly. Seasonal workers have been abandoned by the company in recent weeks, with BNM not applying for the Government’s Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme to maintain links with these workers,” Fitzmaurice argued.

He continued: “While BNM is quick to state that the temporary layoffs have resulted due to the Covid-19 pandemic causing a reduction in demand for electricity and weaker prices, it seems as if the ordinary workers are being left to carry the can – while the company and its hierarchy shield themselves from any cuts.

“It is imperative that BNM can progress with milling peat this summer as quickly as possible, in order for workers – both seasonal and permanent – to maintain their employment until at least the end of this year.

Hopefully, pre-harvesting operations can begin in earnest now, given the good weather being experienced.

On the voluntary redundancy programme, Fitzmaurice highlighted that lack of progress in processing applications for the programme was leaving people who want to take redundancy “in limbo”.

An Bord Pleanála decision

Bord na Móna confirmed today, Wednesday, May 6, that its applications for leave to apply for substituted consent have been granted by An Bord Pleanála.

The company had been prevented from harvesting peat this season as a result of a High Court ruling in September 2019 which struck down the peat regulations enacted in January of last year.

The decision by An Bord Pleanála relates to the harvesting of peat (including turf cutting) on bogs over 30ha and helps sustain peat supply to Derrinlough Briquette Factory in Co. Offaly; the horticulture business; and meeting the reduced peat requirement for Edenderry Power Station.