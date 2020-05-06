Calls mount for Beef Market Taskforce to be reconvened

Calls are mounting for the Beef Market Taskforce to be reconvened via a video meeting, in light of recent hits to the price of cattle.

Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice added his voice to the discussion, saying that the technology is there to allow the taskforce to meet, despite social distancing.

The taskforce last met in early January. A tentative time-frame had provisionally set March as the month for the next meeting, though these plans were scuppered by Covid-19.

It is imperative that the taskforce is reconvened as soon as possible. If the stakeholders have to meet via video link, then so be it.

“A number of public representatives logged on recently to discuss a variety of issues with the Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, and his officials. We have to take advantage of this technology when it is not possible to meet in person,” Fitzmaurice pointed out.

He highlighted: “Beef prices are languishing around €3.40/kg at present and farmers are finding it difficult to sell cattle due to livestock marts operating limited services due to the restrictions in place in light of Covid-19.

“While the department may be liaising with the stakeholders on a one-to-one basis, it is imperative that constructive discussions and debate can be facilitated between all of the stakeholders in order to devise a roadmap for the sector,” the Roscommon-Galway TD stressed.

Beef farmers cannot be expected to continue producing beef at such low prices. The Covid-19 outbreak has inflicted more pressure on the sector, and the [Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine] needs to reconvene the taskforce as a matter of urgency.

“Livestock farmers are struggling for cash-flow at present and the apparent lack of information or leadership from the department is leaving them increasingly frustrated,” he warned.

Fitzmaurice concluded: “There is no excuse not to hold a meeting of the Beef Market Taskforce via video link in the very near future.”