Department opts not to identify meat plants battling virus

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has opted not to identify the six meat processing facilities known to be grappling with a Covid-19 outbreak.

Speaking in the Dáil last Thursday, April 30, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, confirmed that his department is aware of six such clusters – “five in processing plants and one in a de-boning plant,” the minister said.

In recent days some meat factories have come forward to highlight challenges being faced on production lines due to the virus – including Dawn Meats in Kilbeggan Co. Westmeath (which temporarily ceased operations) and Rosderra Irish Meats in Roscrea, Co. Tipperary (which temporarily scaled down production).

Some worker concern was also raised regarding Liffey Meats in Ballyjamesduff, Co. Cavan; however these claims have been roundly rejected by the processor.

When asked by this publication for the names and locations of the meat plants that are known by the department to be affected by a Covid-19 cluster, the following statement was issued:

“The Government’s overriding concern is human health.

“The manufacture, production and processing of food and beverage products are classified as essential services under the Covid-19 regulations, to ensure continuity and security of food supplies and to ensure the orderly functioning of the food supply chain back onto farms.

“There are acknowledged risks and challenges associated with the provision of essential services; whilst dealing with the pandemic – this relates to food production premises as well as all other locations.

It is important that strenuous efforts are made by management to reduce the risk of virus introduction to and spread within any such facility.

Where outbreaks arise, the department stresses that it is “critically important” that the employer engages closely with the HSE [Health Service Executive] to ensure that appropriate steps are taken.

“The department understands that where such cases have occurred there has been constructive engagement by plant management with the HSE.

“To support businesses, the National Standards Authority of Ireland has published a Covid-19 Workplace Protection and Improvement Guide for businesses on protecting employees and the public during the pandemic.

“The department deploys staff to supervise and regulate the operations at food plants, their functions relate to matters of food safety and hygiene, animal health, animal welfare and carcass classification and is in continuous contact with representatives of the food industry,” the statement concluded.

HSE investigation

Meanwhile, the HSE also stated to this publication that neither it, nor the Department of Health, are providing information about individual activations or about individual cases of Covid-19.

However, the HSE did confirm that it is involved in the investigation of Covid-19 outbreaks in meat factories.

“The HSE Environmental Health Service does not supervise or inspect meat factories.

“The HSE Public Health departments are involved in the investigation and management of Covid-19 outbreaks, including in meat factories, around the country,” a spokesperson for the HSE stated.