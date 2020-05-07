Arable April photo competition: And the winner is…

Over the month of April, AgriLand received hundreds of photo entries for the Arable April photo competition. The team in AgriLand had a difficult task to sort through the massive amount of entries.

The standard was high, but only a small few made the short list. Top of that list and the overall winner of the competition was Darragh Cleary from Co. Kildare.

Darragh captured the featured shot at the top of this article as he came out of a field of oilseed rape, having sprayed for sclerotinia at petal fall off. The Fendt almost changed colour!

As the overall winner Darragh will receive the full range of AgriLand merchandise, as well as an Irish Grain Growers’ Group (IGGG) beanie hat, polar shirt and jacket. The four runners-up will receive an AgriLand jacket and an IGGG polar shirt and beanie hat.

As AgriLand staff are currently working out of the office, as per Government guidelines, there will be a delay on sending out the merchandise which we apologise for. However, we will send it out as soon as possible.

Runners-up

Gary Roe’s shot caught the eye of our AgriLand photographer. He was spreading protected urea on Laureate spring malting barley in early April.

Eoin McCabe captured this artistic shot. His brother Cillian was planting spring barley in Co. Meath. In many ways the image captures the April gone by – distance was required.

Denis Crowley captured this shot of Mickle spring barley being planted on Crowley Farms, Mallow, Co. Cork.

And the Drinan brothers, Michael and Séamus, from Churchtown, Mallow, Co. Cork, made the final cut. No stone was too big for these helpers who wanted to get the Planet spring barley drilled. Donal was on hand to take the photo.

Thanks to all who sent in pictures and videos, to all who shared the story of their farm and who made Arable April a success from all at AgriLand and the IGGG.