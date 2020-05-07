Man killed in Co. Antrim crash with tractor

Police have confirmed that a man has died following a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor in Ballymena, Co. Antrim.

The serious two-vehicle collision happened on the Cullybackey Road, Ballymena on Tuesday, May 5.

Inspector Rory Bradley said: “Shortly after 3:15pm, it was reported that a motorcycle and a tractor were involved in the incident.

One man was taken to hospital for his injuries, but sadly lost his life. Another man was also taken to hospital for his injuries.

The Cullybackey Road was closed in both directions between the junctions with the Tressan Road and the Woodtown Road for several hours.

Advertisement

Inspector Bradley added: “I would appeal to anyone who was in the area and captured the incident on their dashcam to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1001 05/05/20.”