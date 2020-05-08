‘Minister must explain failure to reconvene beef taskforce’ – Stanley

Political calls for the reconvening of the Beef Market Taskforce are continuing to mount, with Brian Stanley, Sinn Féin’s spokesperson on agriculture, weighing in on the discussion.

The taskforce has not met since January 9 this year, with Covid-19 making a face-to-face meeting unlikely.

However, like many other figures, Stanley has highlighted that video conferencing technology and the like can and should be used to facilitate a meeting of the taskforce.

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was clear that beef farmers were struggling amid an extremely challenging market. Unfortunately, the pandemic has seen these difficulties deepen.

“Prices are now languishing at around €3.40/kg as farmers try to sell their cattle while dealing with constraints caused by difficult supply-and-demand restrictions,” Stanley said.

“The Minister for Agriculture [Michael Creed] must explain the failure to convene the beef taskforce since January and, in particular, why the taskforce hasn’t even met once during the Covid-19 crisis,” the Laois-Offaly TD argued.

“We all know that traditional means of holding meetings have been disrupted due to social distancing, however, the technology is there to facilitate a meeting of the taskforce remotely via video link and ensure these important issues receive the attention they deserve,” he highlighted.

3 issues

Stanley said that there were three issues that “must be top of the agenda” if the taskforce meets again.

“Firstly, farmers need to receive a higher price for their beef. Pressure must be placed on factories to pay a fair price for what is a high-quality product,” he said.

Secondly, there needs to be consideration of a temporary ban on the importation of non-EU beef during the Covid-19 pandemic, along with discussion of what steps can be taken to seek the support of other EU member states in pursuing the matter.

“Thirdly, we have unfortunately seen outbreaks of Covid-19 in several meat factories. Those who work within the agri-food sector are essential workers providing a crucial role within our supply chains. Their health must be protected as a priority,” Stanley argued.

The Sinn Féin TD concluded: “The minister must outline how these pressing issues will be addressed as a matter of urgency.”