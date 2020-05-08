Mainly bright and dry for coming days, though with some showers
Met Éireann is predicting largely bright and dry conditions for the weekend and into next week, though there will be patches of – sometimes heavy – showers.
Today, Friday, May 8, will be cloudy and misty at first, but sunny spells will develop fairly widely by late morning. While most areas will be dry, some isolated showers will develop, mainly across Ulster.
It will be a very mild or warm day for most, with highest temperatures of 17° to 21°, though cooler in the north-west and on coasts, with maximum values here of 14° to 17°, in light, variable breezes.
Tomorrow, Saturday, May 9, will be mostly warm and sunny, although showers – some heavy and with a risk of thunder – will develop during the afternoon. Again, it will be warm for most, with highest temperatures of 18° to 22°, but cooler in the north-west and along eastern coasts, with maximum values here of 14° to 17°.
Winds will be mostly light – increasing to moderate in northern parts later in the day – and northerly or variable.
Saturday night will see showers clearing early, giving a mostly dry night. It will gradually turn much colder from the north, with lows of 4° to 6° in the north, and 7° to 10° in the south, with moderate north-easterly winds.
Sunday night will be dry overnight, but cold, with a touch of frost possible. Lowest temperatures will be 0° to 4° in a light to moderate north-easterly breeze.
Monday, May 11, will be cool, with a mix of cloud and sunny spells, and highest temperatures of 9° to 12° in light to moderate north-easterly breezes.
Monday night will be mostly dry, with the risk of an isolated shower in the north-west. It will be cold again, with a touch of frost possible. Lows of 0° to 4° in light northerly or variable breezes.
Tuesday night will be partly cloudy, with lowest temperatures of 1° to 6° in light easterly or variable breezes.
For the remainder of next week, current indications suggest that conditions will be dry and settled with sunny spells, and high temperatures gradually recovering for most. However, it will remain cool along the east coast with generally easterly breezes. It will be cool at night under mostly clear skies.
CLASSIFIED ADVERTS
-
Super selection Limousin bulls
€2,500
-
British freisan heifer
Call for price
-
Heifer
Call for price
-
Livestock
Call for price
-
PBR limousin bulls
Call for price