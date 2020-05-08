Mainly bright and dry for coming days, though with some showers

Met Éireann is predicting largely bright and dry conditions for the weekend and into next week, though there will be patches of – sometimes heavy – showers.

Today, Friday, May 8, will be cloudy and misty at first, but sunny spells will develop fairly widely by late morning. While most areas will be dry, some isolated showers will develop, mainly across Ulster.

It will be a very mild or warm day for most, with highest temperatures of 17° to 21°, though cooler in the north-west and on coasts, with maximum values here of 14° to 17°, in light, variable breezes.

Tonight will be mostly dry with clear spells, though isolated showers may persist for a time. In calm conditions, patches of mist and fog will develop. Minimum temperatures will be 6° to 10°.

Tomorrow, Saturday, May 9, will be mostly warm and sunny, although showers – some heavy and with a risk of thunder – will develop during the afternoon. Again, it will be warm for most, with highest temperatures of 18° to 22°, but cooler in the north-west and along eastern coasts, with maximum values here of 14° to 17°.

Winds will be mostly light – increasing to moderate in northern parts later in the day – and northerly or variable.

Saturday night will see showers clearing early, giving a mostly dry night. It will gradually turn much colder from the north, with lows of 4° to 6° in the north, and 7° to 10° in the south, with moderate north-easterly winds.

Advertisement

Sunday, May 10, will be cold and breezy but mainly dry, with sunny spells developing. Highest temperatures will be of 8° to 11° in the north, or 12° to 15° in the south, in mostly moderate to fresh north-easterly winds, which will be fresh to strong on exposed coasts.

Sunday night will be dry overnight, but cold, with a touch of frost possible. Lowest temperatures will be 0° to 4° in a light to moderate north-easterly breeze.

Monday, May 11, will be cool, with a mix of cloud and sunny spells, and highest temperatures of 9° to 12° in light to moderate north-easterly breezes.

Monday night will be mostly dry, with the risk of an isolated shower in the north-west. It will be cold again, with a touch of frost possible. Lows of 0° to 4° in light northerly or variable breezes.

Tuesday, May 12, will see the risk of showers continuing in the north-west. Elsewhere will see sunny spells early in the day, but with cloud building through the day. Highest temperatures will be 10° to 13° in light north-easterly or variable breezes.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy, with lowest temperatures of 1° to 6° in light easterly or variable breezes.

For the remainder of next week, current indications suggest that conditions will be dry and settled with sunny spells, and high temperatures gradually recovering for most. However, it will remain cool along the east coast with generally easterly breezes. It will be cool at night under mostly clear skies.