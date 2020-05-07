‘Building a vibrant anaerobic digestion sector in the national interest’ – Pat Smith

Threats to cut the national herd as part of “a green deal” to form a new government “must be counter-balanced” with a significant package of renewable incentives that will deliver for farm families, it has been stated.

As government formation talks get underway between Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party this week, the Micro Renewable Energy Association (MREF) has outlined how it believes Irish farm incomes can benefit from opportunities in the micro-generation of renewable power.

Pointing to such gains being achieved in other member states, Pat Smith, the chairman of MREF, believes that the process of devising a new programme for government – in the aftermath of Covid-19 – poses the occasion to advance this space.

“The voice of farming families needs to be heard in these negotiations and they [the political parties] must use this opportunity to deliver a package of income-earning supports for investing in renewable technologies on farms.

Now is the time to engage and secure a package of renewable measures for the Irish farming sector that is meaningful and makes a real difference to incomes.

In Smith’s view there are two obvious opportunities that should “form an integral part” of a new programme for government and its subsequent economic recovery plan.

“Firstly, a renewable energy support package that includes investment grants, a new feed-in tariff for micro-generation and priority grid access must be introduced to allow farmers to utilise the roof space they have to produce an income from roof-top solar PV electrical generation.

“There is no reason why such supports cannot be introduced immediately as farmers are very supportive and want to participate in renewable power generation.

“There is enough roof space on Irish farms across the country to generate an estimated 3,000 megawatts (MW) to 4000MW of renewable electricity without using one acre of land,” the businessman said.

Smith also contends that the Government would benefit from increased job creation and economic activity in rural areas and in supporting farmers as they adjust to the new realities driven by climate action.

Anaerobic digestion

Secondly, Smith said that “significant opportunities” exist for an expanded national anaerobic digestion sector to produce biomethane for energy production.

“Thousands of acres of land are available in economically challenged parts of the country which could be used to grow energy crops.

Biogases can be harvested from farm slurries and manures and a biofertiliser industry can be created – which would displace thousands of tonnes of imported fertilisers annually.

He said a vibrant biomethane sector is in the national interest.

Smith supports this position by contending that Ireland will eventually run out of natural gas supplies and, he warns, that the country cannot allow itself become “totally dependent” on future gas imports in a world of very “uncertain geo-political realities”.

“Political leaders must step up to the plate now and ensure that farmers are protected in any climate change deal in the formation of the new government.

“If change is required then that change must deliver a strong budget to support and deliver profitable renewable energy alternatives for farming families and rural Ireland,” Smith concluded.