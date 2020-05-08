‘Spring lamb prices have taken a substantial hit’ – Roscommon’s Maura Quigley

Some 260 sheep were on offer at Roscommon Mart’s tender sale on Wednesday, May 6, which saw a strong number of spring lambs for sale.

According to the mart manager, Maura Quigley, the trade was similar to the previous week; however, when compared to the first tender sale two weeks ago, prices for spring lambs were back as much as €17/head.

Cuts in factory prices last week have obviously impacted the mart trade for both lambs and hoggets; however, Maura highlighted that trade for heavy ewes and ewes with lambs at foot was strong.

To find out what the trade was like and how the new system of trading has been working, AgriLand spoke with Roscommon Mart’s manager.

‘Steady trade’

Maura said that the trade was similar to the previous week, with cast ewes and ewes with lambs at foot a strong trade.

She added: “In terms of spring lambs, we had a strong showing; however, the prices that farmers got for their lambs on Wednesday was well off what they would have got two weeks ago.

“Factory-fit spring lambs were making up to €144/head a fortnight ago, whereas, on Wednesday, they topped out at €127/head – which is a substantial drop off in prices.

Lambs weighing between 43kg and 48kg sold from €122/head up to €127/head.

“If we take a look at the hoggets, prices for these types were back €5/head compared to a few weeks ago. The hoggets that were on offer on Wednesday consisted mainly of butcher-types.

“We had hoggets on offer that weighed 60-66kg that sold from between €123/head up to €133/head. There was a selection of lighter, factory-type hoggets that sold for in around the €115/head mark.

“We had up on 70 cast ewes on offer, with a mixture of both feeding and heavy ewes being presented for sale.

Prices for these lots ranged from €41/head up to €130/head. Factory-type ewes are and have been a strong trade for quite some time.

“Finally, we had three pens of ewes with lambs at foot. Similar to what is being reported at other marts across the country, the trade for these types was very strong. Ewes with two lambs at foot made up to €245/head on the day.”

‘Slow process’

Speaking about the rules and regulations that are in place in running a tender sale, Maura said that it is a slow process.

She added: “The easiest and fastest part of the day is getting the sheep penned.

“After that, it is a very time-consuming process. Buyers have to be given time to look at the sheep and make a bid. Then we have to sort through the offers and contact the farmers to see if they are happy with the prices they are being offered.

There can be a lot of going back and forward with the buyers and sellers to agree a price in some cases.

“All I can say is that everyone is respecting the social distancing guidelines that are in place and that the majority, if not all, of the sellers, just drop off their sheep and head home again to await a phone call from ourselves.

“Hopefully, we can go back to the way we were operating before Covid-19 struck sooner rather than later.”