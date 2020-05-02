‘Ewes with single lambs at foot topped out at €246/head’ – Tullow’s Eric Driver

Some 1,500 sheep were on offer at Tullow Mart’s tender sale on Tuesday last, April 28, which saw a mixed trade overall.

There was a strong demand for cast ewes and ewes with lambs at foot, according to the mart manager, Eric Driver; however, he did note that prices for spring lambs and hoggets were that bit easier compared to the previous week.

The pull in factory prices on Monday, April 27, for spring lambs and hoggets was evident at Tuesday’s sale, with sellers ‘disheartened’ with the prices they were getting for their sheep, according to Eric.

Speaking to AgriLand about the trade on the day, Eric explained: “It was a difficult sale in the sense that sellers were very disheartened with the prices they were getting for their stock, in particular those that were selling spring lambs and hoggets.

“The cast ewe trade was very strong, which it has been for a long time now. Heavy ewes on the day made north of €140/head.

I would say hoggets were easier by €4-5/head on the previous week. The quality of these types is starting to disappear, with big frames of sheep that are not overly well-fleshed being presented for sale as of late.

“Hoggets up to 55kg made in around €130/head. There is still a pleasant amount of ‘feeder interest’ for store hoggets. Stores weighing 42-43kg sold for €115-120/head, which is a good price considering that factory prices are slipping.

“We had a lot of spring lambs presented for sale. To be honest, it was a tough day for farmers who were selling these types.”

He added: “The 43-44kg well-muscled spring lambs sold from €128-134/head, but we had lambs weighing 41-42kg, which were what I would call “a second pick, that wouldn’t be as good as quality of lambs” that sold for €118-120/head.

“So, despite only being a kilo or two in the difference in weight between the top-quality lambs and the second rate ones, there was a massive difference in price.

Buyers really zoned in on the quality lambs and bidded up for them as they only had once chance to do so.

“Lambs weighing 40kg made anywhere from €114/head up to €120/head.”

‘Scarcity of breeding sheep’

Eric reported a super trade for ewes with lambs at foot. In the last few weeks, prior to any tender sales, he said that it was impossible to get your hands on breeding sheep.

Eric added: “Broken-mouth ewes with one lamb at foot made upwards of €120/head. More Tullow-type ewes with single lambs at foot sold from €160/head upwards.

Advertisement

“Ewe hoggets with single lambs were a ‘smashing’ trade. Two lots with eight ewes and lambs, in each, sold for €246/head. You have to remember these were tendered prices, with no man bidding against him as you would have during a typical live auction, which shows you how much farmers wanted them.

Charolais cross hoggets with lambs at foot, that were no more than 10 days old, sold for €186/head, which was a very good price considering that the lambs were very young and light.

“There is a slight anxiety among farmers because they sold cast ewes over the last few months and there trying to build up stock number once again.

“There is a scarcity of ewes with lambs at foot at the moment around here. We have plenty of factory and butcher-type sheep.

The availability of breeding sheep is very few and far between and this was a contributing factor for the strong prices we saw on Tuesday for these types of stock.

“Farmers that didn’t get ewes and lambs at last week’s tender sale made sure this week that they did, by bidding big money.”

‘Just one of those days’

Talking about the running of the sale, Eric described it as a ‘thankless job’, which he says wasn’t helped with the drop in prices for factory and butcher-type sheep.

“It was very tasking on one’s mental health. Everyone respected the social distancing measures that were in place. Everyone worked away safely.

I think the fact that sellers were disheartened with the prices they got didn’t help the mood.

“The fact that prices dropped the day before across meat processing facilities was a major contributor to the drop in prices. The previous week, we had a great story and then this week it was the complete opposite.

“An appetite that was there [for factory and butcher-type stock] last week was completely diminished this week.

“It was a mixed day; it was a massive sale of sheep that we would never have seen in previous years. It was just one of those days that we get every year.

“I couldn’t see the prices that we were seeing in previous weeks being maintained and, unfortunately, we were the first mart, as such, that saw the impact of the cut in factory prices.”