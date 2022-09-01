Baltinglass Mart has undergone construction in recent months and now have a new sale ring in operation.

The ring was used for the first time last Saturday (August 27).

The addition of the second sales ring will see the mart expand its operations, with the ring set to be used for the sale of breeding sheep going forward.

The other, original ring will continue to see the sale of lambs and cull ewes as usual. The new sales ring at Baltinglass Mart

The trade at Saturday’s sale

Heavy lamb prices were up €1-3/head at Baltinglass on Saturday, with store lambs also seeing a bump in price of €2-4/head.

An almost complete clearance of stock was seen on the day.

Prices for those heavy lambs topped at €139/head, with many of those heavier lambs selling from €125/head up to €138/head.

Sample heavy lamb prices:

Two at 55kg sold for €139/head;

One at 55kg sold for €138/head;

Two at 50kg sold for €132/head;

Eight at 45kg sold for €131/head;

Eight at 46kg sold for €130/head.

Sample store lamb prices:

14 ewe lambs at 40kg sold for €136/head;

13 at 41kg sold for €115/head;

12 at 35kg sold for €125/head;

Seven at 35kg sold for €112/head.

Cast ewes traded from €87/head up to €120/head, while breeding ewes sold from €120/head up to €180/head.