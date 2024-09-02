Following a change in offences for pet theft in the UK, a Co. Wexford woman, Lisa O’Connor, who runs an animal theft support group, has called for similar laws to implemented in Ireland.

O’Connor set up a Facebook support group ‘Missing/Stolen Animals Ireland’ in 2020 during the Covid-19 lockdown when there was an influx in dogs stolen around the country.

“There was one particular case not far for me, where a Springer Spaniel was taken and her puppies were stolen too. The mother was found in Dublin with her micropchip cut out, but the puppies were never found.

“I was outraged and upset, so I said I’d start a group, use my skills and it just took off from there,” O’Connor said.

Since then, the group has grown to have around 14,000 members, where O’Connor shares posts from pet owners that have had animals gone missing or been stolen.

Petition

O’Connor began writing to Minister of State Department of Justice with responsibility for International Law, James Browne in 2022 about the ongoing issues of dog theft and amending legislation.

Seeing the support from the group, O’Connor began a petition to reform Irish laws on pet theft, which has been signed by nearly 6,000 participants.

The petition calls for animals to be perceived as “sentient beings” in Irish law.

“Currently, the law treats someone that stole a mobile phone the same as someone who steals a pet.

“It’s not just the monetary value, but it is the emotional impact as well. A lot of dogs are part of the family,” O’Connor said.

The signed petition will be brought to the attention of the Joint Committee on Public Petitions on Wednesday, September 18, 2024.

Pet theft

O’Connor said that she hopes the change of law in the UK “spurs” the Irish government on to make similar adaptations.

From August 24 in the UK under the Pet Abduction Act 2024, anyone found guilty of stealing a dog or cat may face up to five years in prison, along with a fine.

O’Connor said that from setting up the group, she has seen many success stories of dogs being reunited with their owners, but that it has not always been a success.

“If you have a dog, make sure they are microchipped, the details are up to date, you have CCTV on your property, and if your dog is taken – make sure you report it to the guards,” O’Connor said.

O’Connor added that she also noticed, that many people are “being targeted” when they look for help for a stolen animal.

She warned of hoax callers looking for money in exchange for the return of animals.