A dog and horse have been reported as missing for over 10 days now from the same property in Bree, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford.

The horse is a Bay TB Yearling Filly and the dog is a four year old female Springer Spaniel.

Owner Julie Finn said that the field the missing horse was in at the time was far from the road, with a heavy gate enclosing the horse in, along with two other hunting horses.

“We checked the field and there were no signs of a breach that the horse could have escaped through,” Finn said.

She added that the dog usually roamed around the house and off to some nearby fields of barley, with the other family dog, but was always in “hearing distance” and came back when he was called.

Missing animals

“Dogs do go missing, but the missing horse is definitely strange. My children are not babies, but its like a death in the family with the dog missing in particular. There is huge upset,” Finn said.

The family have been in contact with both the gardaí and the Wexford dog warden, but have not received any update to investigations yet. The animals are both microchipped, therefore can be traced back to their owners if found.

The family has been using a drone to see if the animals can be spotted in the area.

“Every neighbour in the vicinity was out to help us look, we’re really lucky with those around us,” Finn said.

The area of Bree is known for horses, according to Finn, but she said that the family has not heard of any similar incidents.

The Finn family has received three hoax phone calls late at night over the last few days from people who they think are trying to scam the family. The callers have asked for money to help the animals.