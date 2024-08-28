Over 1,500 spectators from across the country and overseas attended the Irish National Sheep Dog Trials held recently in Co. Donegal.

The annual event, sponsored by SSE Renewables, saw 150 sheep dogs and their handlers compete for the opportunity to represent Ireland at the International Sheep Dog Trials in Scotland next month.

The trials were held in Clonmany on the Inishowen Peninsula, the last time the event was held here was back in 1979.

Despite mixed weather conditions, spirits remained high among participants and spectators as the handlers and their dogs tackled a series of challenging tasks over a 400-yard course with five sheep.

Irish National Sheep Dog Trials

The 2024 Irish National Sheep Dog Trials were organised by a voluntary local Donegal committee under the umbrella of the International Sheep Dog Society, which is the governing body of the four nations: Ireland, England, Scotland, and Wales.

Each country holds a national trial every year comprising of the top 150 sheep dogs and their handlers in each country.

The national trials allow for the selection of the top 15 from the 150 competitors.

The top 15 from each country go head-to-head at the International Sheep Dog Trials held in Scotland in September. Peter Morgan from Co. Down with his dog Nantmel Bob who won the singles class at the Irish National Sheepdog Trials. Image Source: Clive Wasson

Peter Morgan from Co. Down, and his dog Nantmel Bob, claimed first place in the singles class.

As a result of his win, Morgan will now lead the Irish team in the upcoming International Sheep Dog Trials.

“It is an honour to be captaining the Irish team at the International Sheepdog Trials next month.

“There’s a huge amount of talent in the team, so we’re definitely optimistic of our chances against the English, Welsh and Scottish teams taking part,” he said.

Eamonn A. McAuley from Co. Antrim with dogs Jonny and Tam took home the brace challenge cup.

Oisin McCullough from Co. Down, and dog Jan won the Tim Flood Perpetual Award for the best young handler.

The team representing Ireland at the International Sheepdog Trials next month is:

Peter Morgan and dog Nantmel Bob; James P McGee and dog Roeldog Becca; Eamonn A McAuley and dog Jonny; Caolan Byrne and dog Tess; Martin Feeney and dog Ben; James McLaughlin and dog Eirie Rock Mac; Paul O’Donnell and dog Joe; Wilton Goligher and dog Mainstay Taff; Simon Mosse and dog Bob; Michael Cannon and dog Glen; Dean McAuley and dog Nan; Seamus Gallagher and dogTweeddale Dan; John Kinney and dog Winnie; Michael Glynn and dog Marshall; Damian McNeill and dog Jimmi; James McCloskey (Reserve).

James P McGee, chair of the Donegal Committee, said that the sponsorship from SSE Renewables enabled them to deliver “a memorable event that celebrated the skill of handler and sheep dog alike”.

“A heartfelt thanks also to Donegal County Council for their development fund initiative support and to all the businesses and individuals who contributed to making this event a success,” he said.

Seamus Herron, community liaison office with SSE Renewables congratulated the Donegal committee of the International Sheep Dog Society in bringing the event back to the northwest.

“A massive well done to all the competitors who took part. We’ll be cheering on the Irish team in Scotland next month,” he said.