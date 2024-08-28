The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) is urging farmers in Northern Ireland to remain vigilant to the threat posed by bluetongue.

The advice follows confirmation of the first case of bluetongue virus BTV3 in the 2024/25 vector season in England.

The virus was detected in a single sheep at a premises near Haddiscoe, South Norfolk, according to UK deputy chief veterinary officer, Ele Brown. This is the first case since March.

A 20km temporary control zone has been put in place around the affected farm which will restrict movements of susceptible animals and their germinal products, except under licence.

Farmers

Northern Ireland’s chief veterinary officer (CVO) Brian Dooher advised all farmers to be vigilant and to source animals responsibly.

“This confirmation in England is a stark reminder of the threat bluetongue presents to Northern Ireland.

“Whilst this finding in Norfolk is disappointing it is not unexpected giving the rising level of disease across several countries in Europe,” he said.

“Bluetongue does not affect human health or food safety, however an incursion to Northern Ireland would have a significant impact on livestock and the rural economy.

“I would like to remind all farmers of the importance of sourcing animals responsibly and ask that they maintain vigilance for signs of the disease reporting any suspicions to DAERA immediately,” Dooher added.

Bluetongue

Bluetongue virus (BTV) is a notifiable exotic disease and is transmitted by midge bites. It affects cows, goats, sheep and camelids such as llamas.

The midges are most active between the months of April and November.

The symptoms of the virus include fever, swelling of the head and neck, lameness, inflammation of the mucous membranes of the mouth, nose and eyes, drooling and there is often a high mortality rate.

Clinical signs can vary by species, but the symptoms are generally more severe in sheep.

There are currently no authorised vaccines available for this serotype of the virus (BTV-3).

Suspect cases of bluetongue can be reported the DAERA Helpline on 0300 200 7840 or by contacting the local DAERA Direct Veterinary Office.

DAERA added that farmers should also isolate suspect animals indoors.

The department reiterated that bluetongue virus does not affect people or food safety and meat and milk from infected animals are safe to eat and drink.