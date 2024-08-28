A dairy company has been issued a fine for claiming its products were entirely from New Zealand (NZ), despite some ingredients being imported from India.

This is according to Commerce Commission New Zealand (NZ), which detailed that Hamilton-based dairy company, Milkio Foods Limited has been fined $420,000NZD for misleading customers about the origin of some of their dairy products with claims like “100% Pure New Zealand,” despite importing the core ingredient from India.

Milkio pleaded guilty to 15 breaches of the Fair Trading Act for making false representations about the country-of-origin of the butter used in their ghee products, and using the FernMark logo and licence number without proper authorisation.

The FernMark, as a trademark officially recognised and endorsed by the NZ government that communicates a product’s country of origin and connection to NZ.

In deciding the penalty amount, Judge Thomas Ingram emphasised the significant damage the misrepresentations could do to the New Zealand dairy industry.

According to Commerce Commission NZ, Judge Ingram said the damage was “not merely to consumers, but also to other producers who rely upon ‘brand New Zealand’ in connection with sales of dairy products”.

Commerce Commission fair trading general manager, Vanessa Horne, said this was an important case for the commission to prosecute because of the global value of NZ’s export brand.

“New Zealand has built an international reputation for high quality dairy products, which underpins the value of our dairy industry and exports,” Horne explained.

“Milkio took advantage of this reputation to promote their own products through the use of descriptions like ‘from the clean green pasture-based dairy farms in New Zealand’ and ‘produced and manufactured in pristine New Zealand’ despite some of their products using imported butter from India,” she added.

Commerce Commission NZ stated that Milkio used “false and incomplete information to retain approval to use the FernMark logo and licence number, which is a trusted symbol used internationally to identify products made in New Zealand”. Source: Milkio via Facebook

Judge Ingram referred to the use of FernMark as the “cherry on top of Milkio’s brand positioning strategy…intended to provide an additional and unassailable layer of quality assurance to the consumer.

“In this case the claimed level of negligence or carelessness reaches a level that might fairly be described as wilful blindness, perhaps to the point of “commercial sleepwalking,” Judge Ingram said.

“This conviction should serve as a warning to others who may be looking to falsely claim the New Zealand brand,” Horne said.

“The commission will act to protect consumers and businesses who are upholding the requirements of the Fair Trading Act for accurate information that can be backed up by producers and retailers,” the fair trading general manager said.