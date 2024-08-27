The first case of bluetongue virus BTV3 in the 2024/25 vector season has been detected in England, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has said.

The virus was detected in a single sheep at a premises near Haddiscoe, South Norfolk, according to UK deputy chief veterinary officer, Ele Brown. This is the first case since March.

A 20km temporary control zone has been put in place around the affected farm which will restrict movements of susceptible animals and their germinal products, except under licence.

The animal will be culled to minimise the risk of onward transmission, the Defra said. Surveillance is underway to determine if the virus is currently circulating in the UK.

The affected animal is the first in England that has shown clinical signs and has been unwell from infection with bluetongue, according to the UK deputy chief veterinary officer.

The impacts of an infection can vary greatly, with some animals showing no clinical signs while for others it can cause productivity issues. In the most severe cases, the disease can be fatal for infected animals.

This case is a “clear reminder of the threat of the disease” and farmers and their vets must remain vigilant and report any suspicions to the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA), Brown said.

Bluetongue

The bluetongue virus is primarily transmitted by midge bites and affects cattle, goats, sheep, goats, deer and camelids such as llamas and alpacas.

Due to the current temperatures and midge activity, which spread the disease, there is a “high risk” of onward spread in the UK, according to the Defra.

There have been a rising number of bluetongue cases in northern Europe and the chief veterinary officer recently called for increased vigilance and responsible sourcing of livestock.

During the 2023/24 vector season, between November 2023 and March 2024, there were 126 bluetongue cases in England on 73 premises in four counties.

There were 119 cases in cattle and seven cases in sheep. During this period, bluetongue virus serotype 3 (BTV3) was found in Kent, Norfolk and Suffolk, according to the Defra.

Bluetongue does not affect people and the virus is not transmitted through the consumption of meat or dairy products, or through contact with animals or wool.