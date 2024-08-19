An Garda Síochána has reminded the public to be aware of scams when buying and selling on online marketplaces.

The most common incident of fraud occurs when a person searches for a specific product and ends up on a cloned or counterfeit website, according to gardaí.

The person subsequently loses the money that they believed they paid for the legitimate goods, but they have also handed over details of their credit/debit card which can then be used in additional fraud. On occasion they may even receive counterfeit goods.



Another common way in which people become a victim of online fraud is when they see goods advertised for sale via social media.

They click the link which then brings them to a cloned or counterfeit site and the same fraud occurs.

Scams for sellers

Gardaí also warn that people selling online can be targeted by fraudsters, through people sending on proof of payment, which is not actually legitimate.

Some scammers send fake emails that look like they are from payment services, such as PayPal, confirming that the item has been paid for.

Gardaí warn sellers to always check their account to confirm evidence that money has been sent.

The advice is to not hand over any item without ensuring payment is received.

Secure websites

Consumers should make sure that websites are secure through checking the web address, according to gardaí.

The letters “https” should appear at the beginning of a web address and a padlock symbol should be displayed beside the URL before a purchase is made.

When the beginning of the retailer’s website address changes from “http” to “https” before a purchase is made, it means that you are using a secure connection.

Consumers should also look out for trust seals, which are commonly placed on homepages, login pages, and checkout pages. Examples can be seen below: Image source: An Garda Síochána

To ensure that the trust seal is real, they can be clicked on for further information.

Consumers should also ensure that the site offers official, safe ways of paying. Gardaí recommend using these methods rather than sending money directly to a third party.

Gardaí stated that it is a “red flag” if a website is asking for payment via a random PayPal address, wire it by Western Union, pay in iTunes gift cards or only deals in cryptocurrency.

Buyers should also check the IBAN of the bank the seller wants you to send money to.

A good indicator of fraud is if the bank you are paying into is in a different country to where the proposed location of the seller or goods are. IBAN numbers can be checked on all search engines.