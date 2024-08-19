The board of Arrabawn has today (Monday, August 19) confirmed that it has decided to increase its milk price for the month of July.

The co-op will pay milk suppliers 45.9c/L based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

This is an increase from 43.9c/L last month, and the board stated that it includes a 0.5c/L sustainability incentive payment and a 0.75c/L support payment.

July milk price

Meanwhile, Tirlán also confirmed an increase in the price it will pay for July supplies.

The Kilkenny headquartered processor will pay total of 44.83c/L, including VAT, for July creamery milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein. This represents an increase of 1.75c/L on the June payment.

The processor has also detailed that the base price and sustainability action payment “will be adjusted” to reflect the actual constituents of milk delivered by suppliers.

The Dairygold board also announced an increase by 2.0c/L to 44.5c/L.

The price is based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, inclusive of sustainability and quality bonuses and VAT.

The July quotes equates to an average farm gate price of 49.8c/L, based on the average July 2024 milk solids, achieved by Dairygold milk suppliers.

The prices follow Kerry Dairy Ireland, which announced its price this month as 44c/L, an increase from 42.5c/L for June milk.

Last week, the board of Lakeland Dairies announced a base price of 45.25c/L with an increase 1.75c/L for milk supplied from last month.

GDT

According to the latest auction results for the Global Dairy Trade (GDT), the price index rose by 0.5%.

The average selling price was €3,356 per metric ton (MT) in the auction, which lasted for more than two and half hours, during which there were 133 winning bidders and 18 bidding rounds.

Whole milk powder also increased by 2.4% to €2,972/MT while the price index of cheddar rose by 1.3% to €3,898/MT and anhydrous milk fat moved up by 1.2% to €6,303/MT.