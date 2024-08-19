The weather will turn more unsettled over the coming week, with spells of rain and showers, while it will be breezy or windy at times too, according to Met Éireann.

Today (Monday, August 19) will turn wet and windy as rain in the west becomes widespread this morning, accompanied by strengthening south to southeast winds, becoming fresh to strong and gusty at times with gales developing along the south and east coasts.

There is the potential for some heavy or thundery falls and some coastal flooding especially in parts of the south and east.

Drier and brighter weather will extend from the southwest through the afternoon and evening as winds becoming cyclonic variable for a time before moderating westerly. Highest temperatures will be 15° to 20°.

A band of showery rain in Atlantic coastal areas at first will track eastwards over the country tonight with some heavy or thundery falls, before clearing into the Irish Sea by morning.

Scattered showers will follow, mainly affecting the western half of the country. Lowest overnight temperatures will be 8° to 12° in light to moderate west or southwest winds, fresher near coasts.

Tomorrow (Tuesday, August 20) will be a breezy day with spells of sunshine and scattered showers, driest in the southeast. Some of the showers may be heavy with a chance of isolated thunderstorms, but they will become more isolated later and mostly confined to Atlantic coastal areas.

Highest temperatures tomorrow will be 14° to 18° in moderate to fresh and gusty westerly winds, strong at times along northern coasts.

Tomorrow night will see largely dry and clear spells at first and just isolated showers, mainly for Atlantic coastal areas. Cloud will build from the west later and, towards dawn, rain and drizzle will develop in the northwest. Lowest temperatures will be 9° to 13° in light to moderate west or southwest winds.

Wednesday (August 21) will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle becoming widespread through the morning. Southerly winds will strengthen through the day, turning breezy or windy during the evening as winds increase strong or very strong near Atlantic coasts. Highest temperatures are expected to be 15° to 19°.

Wednesday night is set to be wet and windy, with heavier and more persistent rain moving eastwards over the country, bringing the chance of spot flooding, accompanied by fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds.

As the more persistent rain clears from the west, winds will ease westerly, extending over most parts of the country by morning. It will be a mild night, with temperatures not falling below 12° to 16°.

The last of the overnight rain and strong winds will clear from the east of the country early on Thursday morning (August 22), becoming largely dry with sunny spells and well scattered showers.

Showery outbreaks of rain will then arrive into Atlantic coastal areas later on Thursday evening. Highest temperatures are expected to be 16° to 20° in mostly moderate west or southwest winds.

According to Met Éireann, there is some uncertainty in the weather forecast for Friday (August 23), but currently it looks like there will be a spell of heavy rain in the morning, clearing to blustery showers. Highest temperatures should be 14° to 18°.