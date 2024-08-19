Gardaí have charged two men in connection with a serious assault that occurred in a rural area of west Co. Cork over the weekend.

The two men, aged in their 30s and 70s, will appear before court this afternoon (Monday, August 19).

In a statement late last night (Sunday, August 18), Gardaí confirmed that the men were charged. It followed their arrest after an assault that occurred outside Dunmanway, Co. Cork, on Saturday (August 17).

The two men will appear before Bantry District Court today at 2:00p.m.

The assault, which happened shorty after 7:00p.m on Saturday, resulted in serious injuries to two other men, who were both aged in their 30s.

The injured men were been taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment for their injuries last night, where they are understood to be in a serious but stable condition.

It is believed that the men may have been stabbed during the incident. However, this has not been officially confirmed by gardaí.

Following the assault, two men were arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda station in the southern region.

A Garda spokesperson said that officers “continue to investigate all of the circumstances” in relation to the double assault.

Agriland understands that the investigation will examine whether a family dispute over land may be linked to the incident.

The scene of the incident was preserved and has been examined by experts from the garda forensic investigation team.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information in relation to this incident to come forward, in particular anyone who was in the area of Ballyhalwick, Dunmanway, Co. Cork between 6:00p.m and 8:00p.m on Saturday.

Anyone who has camera footage (including dash cam) from Ballyhalwick, Dunmanway, during that time period is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Gardaí can be contacted at Bandon Garda Station on 023 885 2200, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.