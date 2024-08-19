Consumers seem to be turning to own range products, with an additional €59.2 million spent on these lines in the four weeks to August 4, 2024, compared to the same time last year, according to new figures from Kantar.

The latest 12-week period to 4 August saw another small rise in grocery inflation levels, to 2.8%, after 15 months of consistent decline.

However, this is still the lowest inflation level since March 2022, and down a massive 9.7% compared to August 2023.

While grocery inflation is now lower, consumers are looking for value, with spending on promotions showing a rise of 10.8% compared to the same time last year, with 24.5% of all value sales going through on promotion.

In relation to own range labels, the market grew by 4%, and premium ranges rose by 9.4% with shoppers spending an additional €13.5 million on these products.

However, brands also grew ahead of the total market, up 7.7%, with shoppers spending an additional €111 million on branded products compared to last year.

Groceries

Irish consumers found ways to celebrate between the spell of good weather and Olympic athletes landing home.

Business development director at Kantar, Emer Healy said: “It gave us a reason to raise a glass or two and enjoy the sporting spectacle, with shoppers spending an additional €8 million on alcohol and €5 million on take-home confectionery and savouries combined.”

Shoppers spent an additional €367,000 on sausages, burgers and barbeque grills. A total of €254,000 on ice cream and €416,000 on mineral water compared to July 2024.

With back-to-school looming, some lunchbox staples also saw growth in purchases over the last month, with cheese, bread and morning goods up 5.6%, 3.8% and 3.3% respectively.

Kantar

Online sales were up 11.5% year-on-year, with shoppers spending an additional €18.9 million on the platform.

With a boost in frequency and new shoppers, online saw an additional €14.4 million in spend.

Tesco holds 23.3% of the market, up 8.6%. Tesco’s growth stems mainly from more frequent trips contributing an additional €36.3 million to overall performance year-on-year.

Dunnes hold 23.2% market share with growth of 8.3% year-on-year. Dunnes growth also stems from more frequent trips.

Growth is up 6.2% year-on-year, which contributed an additional €43.2 million to overall performance.

SuperValu holds 20.2% of the market with growth of 2.4%, and Lidl holds 13.8% share with growth of 5.4%.