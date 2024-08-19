Gardaí in Co. Louth recently encountered an untaxed tractor at night that was towing a bale wrapper without lights on the rear.

In a post on social media, an Garda Síochána Louth stated: “Dundalk Roads Policing were on patrol recently on the N2 when they (just about) spotted the tractor and trailer [bale wrapper] with no lights illuminated to the rear.”

Gardaí added that the vehicle’s tax had also expired ten years ago.

An Garda Síochána Louth posted the following video showing the tractor towing a bale wrapper:

Gardaí stated that the vehicle was seized and that a prosecution is to follow.

You are legally required to have motor tax and display your motor tax disc if you want to drive your vehicle in a public place.

The following types of vehicles can be taxed and renewed online:

Private cars;

Motorcycles;

Agricultural tractors, excavators/diggers and combine harvesters;

General haulage tractors;

Dumpers, off-road dumpers and forklifts;

Hearses;

Vintage or veteran vehicles;

Vehicles adapted for use by disabled persons;

SPSV (small public service vehicle) vehicles (taxi/hackney/limousine).

According to the Road Safety Authority (RSA), agricultural vehicles need to be equipped with appropriate lighting systems, flashing amber beacons and reflective markings.

If an agricultural tractor or self-propelled agricultural machine has its rear lights blocked by a trailer or other towed or mounted equipment, the trailer or other equipment that is blocking the lights must be fitted with a lighting board displaying the required lighting.

Agricultural tractors and self-propelled agricultural machines must be equipped with full lighting systems at all times, and not just during lighting up hours.

Agricultural trailers and interchangeable towed equipment must be equipped with side lamps, rear lamps, stop lamps, indicators and number plate lighting.

They must also be fitted with a marker lamp on their right-hand side if, when attached to an agricultural tractor, the overall length of the combination is more than 10m.