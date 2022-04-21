A special sale of pedigree Angus bulls is set to take place at Urlingford Export Centre, Co. Kilkenny tomorrow (Friday, April 22).

The sale is being hosted by Doyle, Hunt and Hunt, and will feature 25 Aberdeen-Angus bulls and five Hereford bulls.

The bulls in the sale all originate from high health-status herds with all 30 bulls coming from only two different herds.

Matthew Goulding from Goulding Angus/Goulding Poll Herefords and John McEnroe from Liss Angus Herd will have a select offering of their bulls at the sale.

All bulls are semen tested and are ready for work. The bulls in the sale can be viewed tomorrow at Hennessy’s Export Centre in Urlingford, from 11:30a.m to 3:30p.m.

Bidding will take place online tomorrow evening at 7:00p.m via the MartEye platform.

The bulls on offer at the sale come from easy calving, short-gestation bloodlines.

There will be bulls at the sale suitable for dairy cows and heifers, as well as suckler farmers and pedigree breeders.

Dairy sale review

The new venture – Doyle, Hunt and Hunt – hosted its first virtual sale of this year on Friday (April 15).

Doyle, Hunt and Hunt is a new partnership of three people who all believe the future for livestock sales will be online trading. Co. Tipperary man Ray Hunt teamed up with his partner, Veronica, and local auctioneer Rory Doyle to form the new venture that is essentially ‘a virtual livestock mart’

The sale featured high-economic breeding index (EBI) dairy stock consisting of both maiden heifers and heifer calves.

There were over 100 maidens on offer and over 100 high-EBI calves.

Maiden heifers sold for between €600 and €1,000 and there was a 70% clearance, with the other 30% of heifers not reaching their reserve.

The trade was described as “a lot stickier” for this type stock in comparison to previous sales.