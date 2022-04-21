There are calls for the government to immediately introduce a subsidy for fertiliser and lime over fears of fodder shortages later in the year resulting from farmers opting not to purchase fertiliser in the current cost climate.

One farmer representative says he has noticed a significant decline in farmers spending money on fertiliser, due to the explosion in the cost of it.

Jarlath Walsh, the chairperson of the Mayo Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) Executive, called for the subsidy after a meeting of the executive in Castlebar yesterday evening (Wednesday, April 20).

Some of the branch delegates at that meeting had warned that many drystock farmers in the west of the country were keeping their money in their pockets where fertiliser is concerned this spring, due to “exorbitant costs and reduced availability”.

“Fertiliser prices have quadrupled since this time last year, thus resulting in many farmers not purchasing fertiliser, which will lead to fodder shortages next autumn and spring,” Walsh highlighted.

He added: “This could become a critical situation on many farms across the west if action is not taken during the growing season.

Walsh went on to argue that the “exorbitant” EU tariffs imposed on fertiliser imports to the bloc “ultimately drove up prices”.

“The war in Ukraine has made things much more difficult in accessing supplies and both the EU and the Irish government need to act on this.

“The only way to avert a fodder crisis next year is the immediate introduction of a fertiliser and lime subsidy,” the IFA Mayo county chair insisted.

In other IFA regional news, the North Cork Executive held a meeting this week in which members voiced concerns over the proposed Limerick to Cork M20 motorway development and the Mallow to Dungarvan greenway.

Members highlighted the “upheaval” to their farming businesses that these projects are likely to cause.

They also called for certainty regarding compensation and timelines for the projects.