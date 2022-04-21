Upcoming motorway and greenway projects have sparked concerns for farmers in north Co. Cork, according to the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

At a meeting of the North Cork IFA Executive this week, the Cork to Limerick M20 project and the Mallow to Dungarvan greenway were discussed, with members highlighting the “upheaval” to their farming businesses that these projects are likely to cause.

They also called for certainty regarding compensation and timelines for the projects.

“The north Cork area is a top-class, highly productive agricultural area and the new Cork to Limerick motorway will cause significant damage to farmers.

“Equally, farmers are concerned about the impact of the Mallow to Dungarvan greenway project,” said North Cork IFA chairperson Pat O’Keefe.

At the meeting, Kevin Kinsella, an agricultural consultant with the IFA, made a presentation providing details on possible timelines.

The meeting heard that local farmers are operating “under an unacceptable cloud of uncertainty” since the motorway project was first mooted in the 1990s, with one farmer commenting: “25 years is a very long time to be held up in terms of developing your farm and business. This has taken the best years away from some farmers along the route.”

O’Keefe said that the IFA would seek and “urgent” meeting with Cork County Council and consultants on the project to raise farmer views.

“Farmers affected by the roadway deserve detailed answers to their queries at this stage. Now that the wider preferred route has been identified, it’s essential that there is early and intensive consultation with landowners,” O’Keefe argued.

Farmers with property along the route are set to be subject to compulsory purchase orders (CPOs). They IFA meeting heard that these farmers are “entitled to full compensation”.

Where the greenway is concerned, Cork and Waterford county councils are proposing a 74km walking and cycle path between Mallow and Dungarvan, largely following the route of a now-disused railroad.

“The IFA and farmers understand the importance of greenways to local communities. However, they can impact significantly on farmers whose lands are along the route.”

Kinsella noted that the new Code of Best Practice for National and Regional Greenways has been negotiated with Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), which includes a provision for voluntary land acquisition agreements, the aim of which is to avoid the use of CPOs.

“The farmers’ statutory rights are fully protected if they participate in this voluntary process. They still have full access to meditation and arbitration if there is no agreement on the valuation of the land and compensation for other impacts on their farms,” Kinsella explained.

A public consultation on the greenway is currently underway, allowing affected landowners to submit their views.

The closing date for the consultation is Friday, April 29. The IFA is encouraging farmers to engage in the process.