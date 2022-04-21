Dave Moloney from Co. Cork has been announced as the 2021 Teagasc/FBD Student of the Year.

The awards were presented by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue in Dublin today (Thursday, April 21).

Dave Moloney completed the Level 6 Specific Purpose Certificate in Farming at the Teagasc education centre in Macroom, Co. Cork.

He is very involved in the operation and running of the home farm, which has a beef system and is currently developing the animal housing and machinery aspects of the farm.

Teagasc/FBD Student of the Year

Dave Moloney first received the Drystock Student Category Award, before being named as the Overall Teagasc/FBD Student of the year. Maria Keane won the Dairy Student Category award. Image: Teagasc

Maria Keane, from Co. Offaly, who completed the Specific Purpose Certificate in Farming at Gurteen Agricultural College, was presented with the Dairy Student Category Award.

Dominic White, from Co. Limerick, studied for the Level 6 Advanced Certificate in Equine Breeding – Stud Management at Kildalton College, and received the Land based Enterprises Category Award. Dominic White received the Teagasc/FBD Land-based Enterprises Category award. Image: Teagasc

Minister for Agriculture, Food and Marine, Charlie McConalogue said: “Having young, dynamic, enthused and, most importantly, educated farmers is critical for Irish agriculture to continue to grow and to prosper.

“I would congratulate all of the finalists on their brilliant achievement. It is a proud day for them and their families to be recognised for their education achievements.

“This is a dynamic and exciting sector and it is a vital part of our balanced economy and the farmers graduating today will lead us through the next generation of sustainable growth.”

Competition finalists

The other finalists in the competition were:

Sean Og McCormack, Dunsany, Co. Meath;

Brennus Voarino, Cape Clear Island, Skibbereen, Co. Cork;

Jack Hickey, Freshford, Co. Kilkenny;

Cliona Beirne, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Roscommon;

Tommy Dillane, Ardagh, Co. Limerick;

Liam Higgins, Watergrasshill, Co. Cork;

Donal O’Sullivan, Killarney, Co. Kerry;

Ronan McKenna, Trim, Co. Meath;

John Hughes, Shrule, Co. Mayo;

Rachel Irwin, Calry, Sligo;

Rachelle Kennedy, Thurles, Co. Tipperary;

April Fitzpatrick, Dunlavin, Co. Wicklow;

Francis Hewitson, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal;

Peter Kelleher, Kilkerley, Dundalk, Co. Louth;

Philip Shortall, Ballyouskill, Attanagh, Co. Laois.

The awards, sponsored by FBD, are being made to the top graduates of Teagasc Level 6 agricultural training programmes in 2021.

Tomás O Midheach, chief executive of FBD Insurance said: ”FBD Insurance plc is committed to supporting each generation of Irish farmers and is pleased to sponsor the 2022 Teagasc/FBD Student of the Year awards.

“These finalists are wonderful representatives for Irish agriculture and as such, we can be sure that the future of Irish farming is safe in their hands.”

Liam Herlihy, chairman of Teagasc said: “In 2021 over 3,500 students successfully completed training with Teagasc and were awarded a QQI certificate from across our colleges and regional education centres.

“The 18 students recognised through these awards will be the leaders in Irish agriculture in the future.”