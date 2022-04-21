97% of farmers are open to incorporating renewable energy on farm, according to a new study released today (Thursday, April 21) by Ifac.

However, the Irish Farm Report 2022 reveals that one in three farmers are unsure of where to begin that journey.

The report outlined that there is a “huge opportunity” for farmers to lead the way on renewables with the support of the right incentives and clarity on tax treatment.

In the report Ifac outlined that there has been increased interest in solar and wind farm companies seeking to enter into option agreements to acquire land for solar panels and wind turbines.

Philip O’Connor, head of farm support with Ifac, noted that the right information needs to be supplied to farmers so they can make an informed decision.

Sustainability is a key topic in this year’s report with the vast majority (94%) of farmers agreeing that reducing greenhouse gases is essential.

According to the survey of 860 farmers across the country, 40% believed that changing how people value food would help tackle climate change.

36% of farmers felt that educating consumers on how food is produced would help, while 40% want other sectors of the economy to play their part.

Head of business development with Ifac, Noreen Lacey told Agriland that farmers are willing to makes changes to benefit the environment but noted that “it has be sustainable for both man and beast”.

Farmers should still be able to make a good financial return, she said.

Lacey also called for oversight and validation of the data going into carbon navigators and carbon credits to ensure changes on farms can be accurately tracked.