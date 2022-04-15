The Micro-Renewable Energy Federation (MREF) has hit out at repeated government delays in implementing planning exemptions for solar panels.

The group claimed that the delay exposes “a lack of strategic commitment from the government to Ireland’s climate action objectives and targets”.

Pat Smith, chair of MREF, said that the repeated delays in implementing a meaningful exclusion from planning requirements for solar energy installations was undermining renewable energy projects that businesses and farming are committed to undertaking.

“The need for these exclusions was raised by MREF four years ago and committed to by every government since, including government ministers, yet we still don’t have the planning exclusions that the micro-renewable energy sector needs.

“Frankly, there can be no justification for the length of time it has taken to implement these necessary exemptions,” Smith stated.

Yesterday, Green Party TD Steven Matthews confirmed that planning exemptions are expected by the end of June.

The derogation means that permission would no longer be required for larger installations of solar panels on residential rooftops; farm building; schools; community centres; and some commercial buildings.

The draft regulations, along with an environmental report, will be published for a four-week public consultation “shortly”. Following this, the regulations will go before the Oireachtas.

The MREF chair welcomed the latest government commitment to deliver the planning exclusions.

However, Pat Smith said that it was “disgraceful” it has taken four years to reach this point.

He explained that the measure has being referenced in government programmes and climate plans.

Smith outlined that planning approval is not required for roof top solar system sizes of up to 1MW, or over 5,000m2, in the UK. He called for a similar exclusion to be put in place in Ireland.

“Furthermore, ground mounted solar PV installations of less than a hectare should also be planning exempt,” the MREF chair stated.